Senator Anyanwu Appoints Ogbu, Nwachukwu, DG, Secretary Of Divine Mandate Movement (DMM)

Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has appointed Hon Ngozi Ogbu and Barr Gozie Nwachukwu as Director General and Secretary of Divine Mandate Movement (DMM) Ahead of the 2023 poll.

The new Director General, Hon Ogbu holds Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Accountancy, Bachelor of Science Degree (B.Sc) and Master of Science Degree (M.Sc) in History and International Relations.

Before his appointment, Hon Ogbu had served as Chief Executive Chairman of Okigwe LGA from 1997-1998, State Youth Leader of PDP from 1999-2003, Member of Imo State House of Assembly from 2003-2007, and currently, Director of Amazu Microfinance Bank (Orsu LGA) and MD of Sandhaul Services Limited etc.

Hon Ogbu who hails from Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state is a community leader and philanthropist of note.

On the other hand, Hon Gozie Nwachukwu, a Legal Practitioner of over 20 years standing served as Senior Legislative Aide to both Senator Mathew Nwagwu from 2012-2015 and Hon Bede Ekeh between 2015-2019 respectively.

Barr Nwachukwu, from Ndigbo Uvuru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government is currently a Senior Partner, Somachi Law Firm, Abuja with branches nationwide.

While congratulating them on their appointment, Senator Anyanwu enjoins them to deploy their wealth of experience in galvanizing the Movement (DMM) to enable it achieve success in subsequent elections.

Divine Mandate Movement (DMM) is a prominent political pressure group in Imo state and beyond aimed at promoting good governance and credible individuals.