Stop Blackmailing Ihedioha, Iheduru Tells Samdaddy

.Lauds Ex. Gov. For Sterling Leadership

The National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has been accused of sponsoring media attacks and blackmail against Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, former Governor of Imo State.

Professor Obioma Iheduru, former Vice Chancellor of Madonna University and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Imo State disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Owerri weekend.

The former Governor, in recent media reports in Owerri, was accused of being behind alleged plot to sack Senator Anyanwu as the party’s Chief Scribe.

Reacting, Prof. Ihedioha condemned the newspaper report, describing it as, “scurrilous attack to impugn the person and malign reputation”, of the ex Governor.

He said, “this is but a scurrilous attack by a faceless hireling, obviously sponsored from within the circle of the National Secretary. I will advise Senator Anyanwu, to concentrate on his job and leave His Excellency alone.

“His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ihedioha deserves commendation for the selfless leadership his has provided for the PDP in Imo State, such that if not for his political dexterity and capacity, activities of the Senator Anyanwu would have led to nullification of our party primaries. Anybody that engages in unwarranted attacks against Ihedioha is an enemy of the PDP and Imo state at large.

“But you could see that the hatchet job was poorly executed because the report claimed that “a source close to Ihedioha,” and “multiple sources in Owerri and Abuja” without naming his informant in order to establish credibility.

Further, he noted that, “this is another paid job by a misguided politician and his cohorts to create the bogey of disenchantment against the soaring popularity and desire for the return of His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha by the oppressed people of Imo State come 2023 election. Look at the syllogism. Where’s the relationship between invitation of 27 LGA PDP Chairmen by the National Secretary and his purported removal?

Prof. Iheduru, who is the Executive Director, Eaglesprings Foundation for Peace and Development-a public policy think-tank reiterated that Ihedioha is hugely popular and in demand among all and sundry in Imo State and Nigeria

“That Imo still wants Rt. Hon. Ihedioha is not in doubt anywhere. People are still saying: if seven months can be that wonderful, his four year tenure will rebuild and transform Imo State into the most prosperous and peaceful state”

The immediate past Executive Chairman of Imo State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), quoting Shakespeare advised that “ambition should be made of sterner stuff.”