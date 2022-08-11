Members Of Imo House Assembly Commission For Screening Today .Hon Dr Lanbert Orisakwe-Chairman, Hon Emma Orie-Member, Hon Israel Nnataraonye-Member, Hon Mike Nduleche- Member

By Onyekachi Eze

The die is cast for the screening of the four-man Members of the Imo State House of Assembly Service Commission.

At the end of Wednesday August 10, 2022 plenary session, the Speaker, RT Hon Kennedy Ibeh read out a letter from Governor Hope Uzodimma stating the appointment of the following as Chairman and members of the Commission, respectively.

Hon Dr. Lambert Orisakwe (Chairman). Members are; Honorables Emma Orie, Israel Nnataraonye, and Mike Nduleche.

The Speaker however notified that the screening of the four will take place today at the Assembly complex by Heroes Square Boulevard, new Owerri.

It would be recalled that the present 9th Imo State Lawmakers recently made an amendment on the bill establishing the Imo Assembly Service Commission, and subsequently passed the so amended bill into Law.

This legislative exercise is what may have led to the appointment of Orisakwe and his members by the Uzodimma led administration for the smooth running of the State Law making body.