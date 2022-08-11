Imo Stakeholders Commend OCDA GM For Restoring City’s Master Plan

The stakeholders in Imo States have commended the General Manager for Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) Engr. Francis Chukwu for his passion and commitment to ensure the restoration of Owerri City Masterplan from shanties, illegal structures and street trading.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri the Imo State capital, some stakeholders expressed joy and thanked the Governor of Imo State Sen. Hope Uzodinma for appointing Engr. Francis Chukwu as the OCDA General Manager hence they described him as a young man with wisdom, who knew the job and has human face in carrying out his duties. They also pointed out that the radical multiple of shanties, illegal structures and crowd street trading have drastically reduced, following the efforts of the Imo state Government through her Development Control Agency – Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), which Engr. Francis Chukwu is charged with the responsibility to ensure total recovery. According to Chief Emeka Uzoegbu, “No doubt, when someone sends the person that knew the product to the market, he or she must buy the desired goods. This is the case with Engr. Francis Chukwu as the OCDA General Manager. He understood what Imo State needs now and he has continued to demonstrate courage and commitment in the discharge of his duties as the OCDA General Manager in the State. Today, many shanties, illegal structures and street trading have been removed from the major roads in Owerri. Everywhere is now wearing a good look”.

Also contributing, a technocrat Dr. Ndubuisi Samuel commended the OCDA General Manager Engr. Francis Chukwu for repositioning the Agency from the criminal approach of services to an organized system of services, which has gained the confidence of Imo people. According to Dr. Ndubuisi Samuel “Indeed, l can see a different approach of work in Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) since the emergence of Engr. Francis Chukwu as the General Manager. He has changed the narrative and ways of service delivery. In fact, his recent public awareness campaign in Owerri the State Capital was a welcomed development that led to the reorientation of Imo people about the Agency and the present Administration. Now Imo people do comply to Government directives immediately after receiving letter of notification from OCDA “. Adding that many people are now willing to remove their shanties and illegal structures before Government comes for demolition.

It was gathered that since the Appointment of Engr. Francis Chukwu as the OCDA General Manager in the state, he has continued to demonstrate effective service delivery and has successfully embarked on reorientation of the workers in the Agency and Imo people in general. Hence, it is obvious that the Imo State Government through the OCDA is committed to the recovery of the Owerri city master plan with a view to making Imo State the pride of all and one of the best States in Nigeria.