Ezeship Tussle: Eziama Ikeduru Community Raises Alarm Over Impending Bloodbath

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has been urged to avert impending bloodbath in Eziama Autonomous community in lkeduru Local Government Area of the state over the contest for the traditional stool of the community.

The community stakeholders led by Chief Bournaventure Opara and Chief Edmond Mbaregbu made the call while addressing journalists on Wednesday at the NUJ press Center , Owerri , Imo State.

Speaking on the development, Chief Opara pointed out that the community wish to draw the attention of the Imo state government and the World at large to the looming crisis in Eziama Autonomous community in lkeduru occasioned by the illegal actions of few individuals who desperately wish to impose their surrogate as traditional ruler of Eziama Autonomous community against laid down rule and pendency of a law suit in court.

The community leader alleged that it’s no longer news that on the 4th day of August 2022, the Trio of Charles Iwuamadi (CHARVON), Daniel lwuamadi and Tony Jude Iwuamadi who incidentally was removed on the 21-7-22 as former interim chairman of Ikeduru L.G.A. invaded the Headquarters of lkeduru L.G.A. at Iho, forcibly entered the premises and broke into the council hall with heavily armed thugs numbering well over 30, injured many persons and destroyed government properties.

According to him,” the action is a gross desecration of the traditional stool and an insult to the people of Eziama and government of Imo state given that the former IMC chairman had been removed from office when he and his cohorts in a gestapo manner stormed the council headquarters to present one Mr. Daniel lwuamadi for recognition as traditional ruler of Eziama, Ikeduru against the wishes and aspiration of the entire community.

“It’s on record that the people of Eziama Ikeduru had in an elaborate ceremony after the mandatory one year period of mourning of Late Canice Obasi, identified and selected Prince Anaele Obasi, son of late HRH Eze Canice Obasi as the Eze-Elect for presentation and recognition by the Government which move was frustrated by Mr. Tony Jude lwuamadi all through the period he held sway as IMC chairman and cannot after his removal from office impersonate the office of the

LGA chairman to foist “their” surrogate and impôster , Daniel lwuamadi on the community aside the crown prince who was unanimously selected by the community.

“We urge the Government to arrest the trio of Charles lwuamadi, Daniel Iwuamadi and the impersonator, Tony Jude Iwuamadi and bring them to Justice. It is completely wrong to allow the use of government institution for personal whims and caprices as well as bring same to unnecessary ridicule.

In as much as we lose no sleep over the development as such action holds no water, we consider it imperative to let the Imo people know those behind the plot to destabilize the community for selfish political gains.

“No doubt their action is brewing tension in a once peaceful community.

As law abiding people of Eziama, we call on every well meaning citizen of Imo state to call Mr Charles Iwuamadi and his co-travellers to order and advise them to stop dropping the name of the governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“We understand that such action was not done with the knowledge and approval of the governor of Imo state, contrary to the boasting of Chief Charles lwuamadi(Chavon) as government will not for any reason disregard a pending court case to recognize anyone as traditional ruler of the community.,