Uzodinma Disappoints SOLADs, Abandons Swearing In Ceremony

What was meant to be a merry event yesterday at the Imo State Government House, Owerri especially for the newly appointed 27 Local Government Sole Administrators, SOLADs turned out to be a disappointment.

Trumpeta learnt that the SOLADs who were already seated for the event with their loved ones and admirers from their various LGAs got a bit of a setback when the State Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma whom we also learnt was ready for the swearing-in ceremony suddenly abandoned the SOLADs for an urgent matter.

This paper further learnt that the Governor must have gotten an urgent call from Abuja which necessitated his change of mind to fly to Abuja.

It was however not clear at the time of this report when the event will take place.

The pump and pageantry that usually follow such event however couldn’t see the light of the day as millions of Naira were wasted on food, drinks, cultural troupes and masquerades.