Imo PDP Quakes, As Ihedioha, Sam Daddy Rumble

.Engage in War of Words, Media Attack

The peace of grave yard, pervading the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter seems to have been shattered as two gladiators in the party literally shake the table.

The two Heavy Weights are a former Governor of Imo State and Leader of the Party in the State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, and the current National Secretary of the Party and former Governorship aspirant in the State, Senator Samuel (Sam Daddy) Anyanwu.

For weeks now, war has started between Ihedioha and Anyanwu, which has extended to their numerous followers, and inevitably the party in the State.

Trumpeta was told that the recent war of words between the two Big Men will damage a lot within Imo PDP if not stopped on time.

Sources said that the current battle between the rival foes was kick-started with allegations from Senator Anyanwu that Ihedioha is plotting to remove him from office as PDP’s National Secretary.

The story, which was widely circulated by Anyanwu’s Media Team reached various places and was trailed by comments.

Following this development, the Ihedioha Team replied, saying that Anyanwu was sponsoring a campaign of calumny against their man.

Since then, it has been, “you hit men and I hit you”, from both sides, which had even led to known Hack Media Machineries joining the fray for both sides, and therefore escalating the matter.

On the heel of the scenario was the inauguration of a set of new Director General, and Secretary, respectively by Senator Anyanwu’s Divine Mandate Movement DMM, his political structure.

This latest development heightened the tension in Imo PDP, as many said that Anyanwu is getting his campaign machine ready for 2023 Imo Governorship race.

According to information, Imo PDP is under high tension as members watch with attention as Ihedioha and Anyanwu throw stones at each other, even when many are calling for peace in the party to plan for the challenges ahead.

Investigation by this Newspaper indicates that the present war is polarizing Imo PDP into Anyanwu and Ihedioha camps, which if not quickly handled by the Leaders in the Party may tear the party apart.

Pundits however said that it is too early for a feud to break out between Ihedioha and Anyanwu, as that will create opportunity for opposition to deal a big blow on Imo PDP.

“2023 is an opportunity for PDP to return to power in Imo State. But that depends how the party unites to face APC in the election. With what is happening now, if PDP does not put her house in order, it may be difficult to sack the ruling APC” a top member of Imo PDP told Trumpeta.