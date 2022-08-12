Mass Transfer of Teachers, Principals, Looms In Imo Schools

.As Govt Warns Against Lobbying

By Okey Alozie

It has now become eminent that a good number of Teachers, Principals and non tutorial staff in Imo State Secondary Schools will go on transfer.

Our source revealed that this has become necessary in order to bring sanity in the school system in the State.

Information revealed that Teachers and Principals in the urban areas especially in Owerri Municipal Council have been in their present schools longer than necessary and this has also made the data capturing to become so difficult.

It was gathered that there are Teachers, Principals and non tutorial staff alleged to have been bribing their way in the past to continue to stay in the urban areas where they will easily handle their private businesses along side their Teaching jobs without much stress.

The much clustering of Teachers, Principals and non tutorial staff in urban areas like Owerri municipal as we gathered also is creating room for fraud.

Experts have now advised the Government to consider it necessary as a matter of urgency to transfer those who have over stayed in Owerri zone and other urban areas to the rural areas for the improvement of the school system as well as to bring sanity.

This has further become necessary following the governor’s directive at Heros square Owerri recently when he called for Teachers data capturing.

Some of the Teachers and Principals in the rural areas who spoke to our Reporter under anonymity submitted that Teachers who have over stayed in a particular school should be posted out. They therefore called for full reshufflement without delay.

Most of the Teachers and Principals in the urban areas as we were told are no more committed to their duties because they have over stayed in one school.

Some of them are no more obeying the authorities. Insubordination is now the order of the day.

Most of them in the rural areas who have stayed long are alleged to be into Exam malpractices during External Examinations just to make money.

Those in authority have warned them severally but they refused, as we further gathered.

Concerned Imolites are now calling on the Governor to address this issue now.