Insecurity In Imo: Anyanwu Denies Accusing IPOB

By Onyekachi Eze

The National Scribe of the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Samdaddy) has debunked reports of his alleged involvement in the killings across Imo State.

The Distinguished Senator through a Press Release signed by his Media Aide, Ikenna Onuoha did not only called it a trash, but calculated efforts by his political enemies to discredit him.

Anyanwu had been accused of calling out the Igbo foremost agitation Group, the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB of masterminding the spate of killings and insecurity in Imo State.

The allegation also buttressed that the former Senator who represented Owerri Zone exonerated the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodimma over the massacre of 14 youths of Otulu, in Awo Omamma who were returning from a marriage ceremony.

Against these backdrop, the PDP national secretary has described all the accusations as baseless and fictitious.

First, he said he never for any reason and at any time uttered the words he accused of talk less attributing the actors to IPOB.

The rejoinder from SamDaddy as obtained by Trumpeta newspaper reads,

“Please disregard this fake news, it never emanated from Senator Anyanwu.

This is part of plot by mischief makers, political misfits to destabilize Imo State”.

“Today, August 14th, 2022, some confused mischief makers and political misfits conjured the above and credited same to Distinguished Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), all in a bid to pitch him against Igbo youths.

“Those who know Senator Samuel Anyanwu will not believe this fake news and blackmail.

“Recall that at the heat of the “unknown gunmen” era where the entire Imo state and South East at large were deserted as a result of wanton killings of Igbo youths, Senator Samuel Anyanwu stood his ground and condemned the unwarranted murder of our youths.

“During this period when Senator Samuel Anyanwu was a lone voice in the entire South East condemning the wicked killings, non of these mischief makers and political misfits masquerading today as Messiah ever joined in condemning the massacre.

“Their reasons for conjuring the above fake news and credited same to Senator Anyanwu is to present the PDP National Secretary as one who is in support of the unwarranted killing of 14 Imo youths at Otulu, Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State.

“Those on a mission to pull Senator Anyanwu down over 2023 election have failed woefully in their bid to score cheap political goal. No Imolite who know Senator Anyanwu and the way he champions the Igbo cause will ever take this fake news serious.

“In defending the Igbo cause, as a serving Senator, the dogged Lawmaker proposed and sponsored the South East Development Commission Bill (SEDC) that was later passed by both chambers of the National Assembly, but was denied Presidential assent.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Anyanwu never made the above statement and therefore, should be disregarded.

“The public is notified to ignore the fake news as, it did not emanate from us”