2024 Imo Guber: Come Salvage Imo, Group Tells Ihedioha

Members of the Interim Management Committee, IMC of the 27 Local government from the 305 electoral wards in Imo State under the His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON led Rebuild Imo administration, has called upon the former Governor present himself 2023 election to salvage the state from maladministration.

The IMC members made the call, Sunday, during a courtesy visit to His Excellency at his residence in Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise LGA.

The State Coordinator of the group, Hon Ikenna Ononuju stated that the dignity of the local government administration was restored in Imo state under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

Chairman of the planning committee for the visit, Hon Nonso Amaliri noted that the earnest yearning of an average Imo man from the 305 wards is that His Excellency returns as Governor based on the record of his administration. “Imo people had confidence in your government and still has confidence in your capacity to Rebuild and restore the lost gains of the state”, he concluded.

Moving the motion to compel His Excellency to declare to contest for Governor, Barr Obinna Agbasi disclosed that,” Imo has experienced maladministration since the unjust ouster of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, this is why all men of goodwill are calling on your Excellency to rise up to the occasion to rescue and salvage the state”.

Seconding the motion, Lady Cecilia Chukwukere agreed with earlier speakers that within his short time in office, Rt Hon Ihedioha left his footprints in the Education, Security, sports, infrastructure, health and indeed every sector of the state.

She commended Hon. Ihedioha for mainstreaming women and youths in the Rebuild Imo government, reasons they are calling on him to answer the clarion call.

The motion was adopted by the entire house with no dissenting voice.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of wall sized portrait, Holy BIBLE and basket of kolanut to His Excellency.