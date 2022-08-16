Calm Returns To Agwa, Ejemekwuru, After Youths, Police, Ebubeagu Clash

The last may not have been heard of the instability that recently bedeviled the three communities of Agwa, Ejemekwuru and Izombe all in Oguta LGA.

Since last Friday 12/8/2022, when this foremost and leading tabloid TRUMPETA came out with a story captioned “GUNS BOOM IN EJEMEKWURU, RESIDENTS FLEE COMMUNITY”, some more facts have emerged.

Trumpeta can authoritatively confirm that the gun boom was as a result of “personality” clash between the Police and Ebubeagu security outfit.

Trumpeta was told that, after that last Wednesday’s “gun boom”, some policemen and Ebubueagu personnels had ran into the bush for safety and later reappeared the next morning to find their ways.

That morning, a group of Ejemekwuru women had gone to their farms when they met six heavily armed members of Ebubueagu who were looking for a way home.

When the women saw them and wanted to run the Ebubueagu people urged them ( the women)not to. They narrated their ordeal with the police and pleaded to be shown the way out after spending the night in the bush. The women assisted.

At Umuotumowuru kindred in Ejemekwuru, a Policeman who had one of his hands shattered as a result of the fracas had taken refuge in a family till the morning.

While narrating his ordeal, he told his “host” that the wound was as a result of the clash with Ebubeagu and pleaded he be shown the way out. He was assisted by a motorcyclist who was told to drop him off at the Ogbaku police station.

At another part of Ejemekwuru, Umuawo, the youths there apprehended “a helpless” heavily armed Ebubeagu personnel who was trying to navigate his way out.

While pleading for assistance he narrated the Police/Ebubeagu encounter. He told the Umuawo youths how the police masterminded the killing of two of their members in Izombe. He begged to be spared and was obliged and shown the way out to Ogbaku

Meanwhile, both Agwa, Ejemekwuru and Izombe communities are calm as at the time of filing this report.