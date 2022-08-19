WAEC Harmer Falls On Imo Schools, As Examination Body Withhold 2022, Results

By Okey Alozie

2022 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) result in some Secondary Schools in Imo State have been seized by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Owerri City Secondary School, Ikenegbu Girls and many other schools in Owerri Zone are yet to get their 2022 SSCE results over alleged examination malpractices.

Our source revealed that the Examination Body is not happy with the conduct of the 2022 SSCE in some schools in Imo and as a result the affected schools were punished.

Candidates who took the Exams in the affected schools as we gathered are worried for not seeing their results. Last year as we were told, WAEC seized the results of over 300 secondary schools in Imo for the same Exam malpractice.

Report has it that all the schools that were de recognized by WAEC this year for allegedly involving in 2021 malpractice could not get their results this year 2022 SSCE Exam in Imo.

In addition to the de-regulation, the Exam Body fined the effected schools N 500,000 each.

This sanction has brought confusion in the School system. The Principals of the affected schools have accused WAEC of using Imo Education to play politics, adding that there were no evidence of Exam Malpractice in any Secondary School in Imo State.

Imo House of Assembly as we were told invited WAEC recently to appear before it to make clarifications on the alleged Exam malpractice and the sanctions that followed it.

The Principals of the affected schools who submitted that there were no Examination malpractices in their school are now raising eyesbrow on the sanction.

The aggrieved Principals are calling on the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to come to their rescue this time.

Parents of those who took the WAEC Exam are asking WAEC to release 2022 SSCE results unconditionally.

Experts are also calling on the Government of Imo State to do something fast to remedy the situation because the students and their parents, as well as for Imo School System.