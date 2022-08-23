Hon Hamilton Chinasa Opara Received Rt Hon Goodluck Nana Opiah In A Grand Style

There is a wise saying that says thus, “Show me your friend and I will tell you whom you are”.

Sunday the 21st of August 2022, The sole Administrator Of Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Hon Hamilton Chinasa Opara, received the Honorable Minister of State for Education Rt Hon Goodluck Nana Opiah at his residence Achi, in Ezi Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area.

It was a celebration galore as who is who in Mbaitoli trooped out en-masse to join hands with the Sole Administrator to make a rousing welcome to our dear Minister.

Engr Akarachi Amadi APC House of Representatives candidate for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru federal constituency, in his opening speech, expressed happiness for such an event, he commended the Sole Administrator for his show of capacity since he assumed office, he however pleaded with the Minister to intercede for the good people of Mbaitoli and Ikeduru in revitalizing the educational sector.

Other personalities such as Chief Marcon Nlemigbo Former State Chairman of APC Imo State, Barr. Kezie Ogaziechi Commissioner for Lands and survey and as well as Engr Ikpamezie Innocent poured out encomiums on the Sole Administrator for his proven dexterity, they as well commended his steadfastness and loyal to the party and his demonstration of love to Sen Hope Uzodinma and the 3R government.

The Sole Administrator in his speech thanked the Minister for honoring his invitation and his used the medium to reassure the good people of Mbaitoli that light has indeed come to the local government, as he will use the cordial relationship between him and the Minister to reform the educational sector, stressing that educational system he met will never remain the same way before he leaves office.

The Minister of State for Education, Federal Republic of Nigeria Rt Hon Goodluck Nana Opiah in his speech thanked the Sole Administrator for such a warm and resounding reception, he recounted the treatment he has received so far from Hon Hamilton Chinasa Opara within the short time of their friendship, and promised him that he will do anything the Sole Administrator will ask him for, as long as it falls within his power.

In an exclusive interview by the NTA Owerri branch, the Sole Administrator Hon Hamilton Chinasa Opara thanked God for making the event splendid, he also expressed gratitude to his late mother Ezinne Dorathy Nkechinyere Opara for bringing him up thus far, “I know that my mum wherever she is, she will be happy and she will continue to pray for me, because that what she does while she was alive”. Akurulo also thanked Chief Collins Obi for being his strongest ally.

*_Dignitaries that graced the occasion includes;_*

1. Hon. Marcel Amadioha, SOLAD, Ohaji/Egbema LGA

2. Hon. Henry Adimechi, ISIEC Commissioner.

3. Hon. Chief Larry Okoro, SA Project to the Honourable Minister.

4. Hon. Obinna Ariaga, Coordinator, Egbema North Local Government Department Center.

5. Sir. Collins Ughalaa, SA New Media to the Honourable Minister

6. Hon. Stanley Okwuosha

7. Engr. Eze Ekene Light

8. Hon Mrs. Beulah Chukwuma, SA Tourism to Governor Hope Uzodimma.

9. Mrs. Nonye Ogwube

10. Hon Collins Obi

11. Enyioha Chief Sir Ndubuaku Obioha (Traditional prime minister Obi Orodo)

12. HRM EZE Saint Gorge Eke

13. HRM Eze Dr Samuel Agunwa Ohiri (Former Eze Imo)

14. Hon Ugonna Achuko (Coordinator Mbaitoli east development center)

15. Engr Akarachi Amadi (APC House of Representatives candidate for Mbaike)

16. Chief Marcelinous Nlemigbo (Former State Chairman of APC)

17. Barr. Kezie Ogaziechi (Commissioner for Lands and survey)

18. Prof Emma Duru (Commissioner for Environment)

19. Hon Chibueze Umez (Coordinator Mbaitoli South development center)

20. Hon Mrs Joy Ajoku

21. Prince Chijioke Madumere

22. Chief Odinaka Madu

23. Hon Daniel Victor Iwuagwu (President General of Achi Mbieri)

24. Chief Princewill Nnabuihe (Baba Ali)