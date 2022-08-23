WAEC Result: Imo Drops Out Of 10 Best

.Lands 31 Position Over All

All is certainly not well with Imo State, particularly the Education Sector following the ugly reports making rounds.

Trumpeta on its Friday August 19, 2022 edition reported the seizure of WAEC results of some schools in Imo State which comes on the heels of complains and lamentation of the inability Imo schools to write their Junior WAEC and school leaving certificate exams.

Hardly had this issues died down before another ugly report emanated that Imo fallen out of the 10 Best States in WAEC after the release of the 2022 public schools result with Imo placing a distance 31.

According to statistics of the public school results of the 2022 WAEC result gathered by Trumpeta, Imo State that usually make the 3rd, 4th and sometimes second position was conspicuously missing from the top 10 with 4 States from the South East including, Enugu (which came tops with 93.9%), Ebony (came 4th with 91.3%), Anambra (came 5th with 91.2%) and Abia (came 10th with 86.1%) taking over from Imo.

Education experts who commented on the situation blamed the poor treatment given to teachers by the State government in the state as part of the major reasons Imo is recording poor performance academically.

A peep into the activities going on in the public school has left much to be desired with students found openly indulging in moral activities one flaunting their activities of mimicking yahoo boys as well as “slay queens” on social media.