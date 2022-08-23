Imo PDP Describes Uzodinma’s Government As Dying Horse

.Asks Gov To Face Serious Matters of State and Leave PDP Alone

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State has described the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma as exhibiting the character of a “Last kick of a Dying Horse”.

The party which said Gov Uzodinma’s Administration is “wobbling” was reacting to a protest match in the State capital, Owerri, led by some Government Officials against PDP Stalwarts.

In a release signed by Imo PDP Director-General, New Media, Collins Opurozor, the party hinted that it was dismayed by actions of the “regime of Governor Hope Uzodinma to hoodwink and divert attention away from the woes and infamies of the wobbling regime”.

The PDP highlighted the recent demonstration in the State where Youths carried placards requesting President Mohammadu Buhari to investigate the PDP’s Governorship candidate in the 2019 election, and former Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, the Owerri Senatorial candidate of the party in 2023 general election, Hon Uche Onyeagocha, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Hon Gerald Irona and candidate of PDP in Oguta/Ohaji/Egbema/Oru East Federal Constituency, Hon Uju Kingsley over Insecurity in the State.

“It is mind boggling that after unleashing mass misery in Imo, this regime just deployed State resources, State authority, State appointees and other instruments of State power to stage protest and blame key opposition Leaders of festering Insecurity in the State” the release read.

The party said that rather than explain her role in the “gruesome murder of no fewer than fourteen young men who recently attended a Traditional Marriage ceremony, at Awo-Omama, this regime has unfortunately remained unrepentant and unapologetic and has resorted to most bizarre contrivances to eventually set the State ablaze”.

The party explained that rather than go after those causing trouble in the State, “Gov Uzodinma has once again alerted Imo people on his perpetual inability to ensure the security of lives and property in the State”.

Imo PDP advised Uzodinma to seek solution to the Insecurity in the State than causing actions that will stoke the situations, and asked Imo Government to embark on policies that will engage the youths and reduce crime in the State.

The party asked Imo people to remain calm and “keep the spirit alive and discountenance this very last kick of a dying Horse”.