Exclusive: Why I Was Removed As Imo Governor- Ihedioha

The immediate past Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has bared his mind on why he lost his position as the Chief Executive of Imo State on Jan 14, 2020.

Speaking in his village, Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State, yesterday while hosting Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Owerri Senatorial Zone, who came to ask him to join the 2024 Imo Governorship race, Ihedioha said that enemies of Imo State made sure he was removed as Governor of Imo State.

He said that those who did not want the sharing of Imo collective health on the masses, but on individual political Leaders, were those that spearheaded his removal through the Supreme Court.

Ihedioha disclosed that his seven months in office as Governor lifted the masses from bondage, and opened the eyes of Imo masses to their right to Funds coming into Imo State which led to plots to his down fall, so that Imo State commonwealth will continue to go into private hands instead of used for the common goal of the populace.

He said that even though he is out of power, the same people who plotted his removal from office still want him dead, as his circulation worries them, as they wish him permanently restricted.

The former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives said that only God will determine his next political move, even as he is eager to complete the great works his detractors stopped him from completing for Imo State.

He said that he will remain in PDP, where he said he has committed his energy, resources and youth, and therefore will stay in the party to campaign for all the candidates of the party from House of Assembly, Representatives, Senate and Presidential.

Earlier in his speech, the Leader of the Delegation of Owerri Zone PDP Leaders, Chief Bon Unachukwu told Ihedioha that all the Local Government Areas of Owerri Zone (9) came to ask him to re-contest for Imo Governorship in 2024, as his short stay in office (7months) has remained a legacy in Imo State.

Unachukwu pointed out some achievements of Ihedioha , Including paying workers and pensioners as at when due, construction of Secretariats and Stadia across the twenty seven LGAs in Imo, Imo as the fastest growing Economy in Nigeria, the best in Technology, best in transparency, attracting National Sport Festival to Imo, and creating employment opportunities for Imo citizens.

However, Ihedioha said he has heard their clarion call and promised to give them a reply in their next visit after he had gone through their request.

Among those present were candidates of PDP in Owerri Zone, Top Party Functionaries, former Appointees of Government from LGA, State to Federal Levels and other Party Leaders.