APC To Lose Majority In Imo Assembly,As Members Join Labour Party, APGA For 2023 Election

The chances of Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC maintained lead as the majority party in the state House of Assembly appears slim as lawmakers wearing the toga of the party begin to diminish.

At the beginning of the 9th House in 2019, PDP maintained majority before losing it to the APC when the Supreme Court struck to remove the party’s candidate Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha for the ruling party’s Senator Hope Uzodimma. The new twist saw members of the House led by the former Speaker, Rt Hon Chiji Collins switch over from PDP, AA and APGA to APC.

The move saw many of the lawmakers dump their original party platform for the Uzodimma party thereby making APC the majority party in the state legislature.

Trumpeta has noticed that the trend of defections and desire of many of the lawmakers to either get a return ticket or go for higher positions have reduced the numerical strength of the APC in the House.

In the last count, not less than eight members have tactically said bye to APC.

Apparently not wanting to fall victim to the hammer of the Speaker, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh of the APC who willfully sacks any lawmaker who leaves his party for another platform, many of the House members who lost APC tickets have found their ways to other parties to seek election in 2023.

Since the hammer fell on the member who represented Nkwerre State Constituency, Hon Obinna Okwarah for leaving APC to PDP, others are careful about jumping out from the ruling party.

But findings by Trumpeta indicate that many have dumped APC for APGA and Labour parties ahead next general elections thereby depleting the numerical strength of the ruling party.

After a moment of hide and seek game, former Majority Leader of the House and member representing Ikeduru, Hon Uche Ogbuagu has left APC for Labour as the parties House of Reps candidate for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru federal constituency.

Others who have departed from APC are two returnees to the House who served suspensions; Hon Mrs Ngozi Obiefule and Arthur Egwim. Both have joined APGA as House of Reps candidates for Nkwerre/Isu/Njaba/Nwangele and Ideato Federal Constituencies respectively.

Also, in the APGA train from APC for the 2023 election is the suspended Orsu State Constituency member, Ekene Nnodumele. He wants to return to the House using the party.

Not left out too is the Ohaji/Egbema member formerly of the APC but now reported to be interested in carrying Labour party flag for a second missionary in the House.

With about seven members out of the fold, Trumpeta learnt that APC’s stronghold of the House is threatened following the defection of some of its lawmakers to other parties.