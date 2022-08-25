2023: Tension Grips Party Candidates In Imo As Security Agencies Begin Screening

There is uneasy calm in Imo State among the political class, especially those warming up for elective positions come 2023 polls.

The tensed situation cannot be divorced from reports that those carrying party flags for 2023 elections are to face screening exercises related to security matters this week.

Trumpeta reliability learnt that an elite government security organ would this week grill candidates of all the parties to ascertain their credibility to stand election before the public based on security related matters.

The heightened situation in the camp of candidates may not be unrelated to increased activities of bandits and unknown gunmen in the state which are yet to abate. Imo has been under the jugular of Unknown Gunmen who constitute security threats to residents of the state.

To worsen the tension are allegations that some persons in the state especially those of the opposition parties are behind the plethora of killings and violence in Imo State.

Trumpeta recalls that the Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma had during several public remarks not only blamed a section of the opposition but also went far to threaten about naming those he claimed are behind the sordid developments.

The trending allegation which points accusing fingers at a direction came to fore last week when a group of protesters believed to state government sponsored went to the streets of Owerri to blame certain office seekers for the activities of criminals in the state.

Also, a quick flashback revives the memory of the December 26, 2021 incident at Nkwerre LGA of the state where security operatives ambushed a former governorship candidate in the 2019 election inside the church before whisking him away to Abuja on yet to be clarified allegation that he was a security threat in the state.

This newspaper learnt that currents developments in Imo concerning violence and the security screening have put fear in the minds of the candidates.

Trumpeta learnt that even as the Security Screening exercise is for all party candidates, the fear is more on the part of the opposition who suspect a frame up against their political ambition.

Already, the invitation for the screening has been raising concern even as it has been a normal procedure candidates undergo before elections.

Details obtained by Trumpeta have it that the candidates would approach the security agency at their Owerri office in the state capital with certain documents related to their party membership cards, nomination particulars, voters cards and credentials including other things for the investigation.

Fear of the unknown is said to have gripped the candidates ahead the screening exercises beginning this week till September when campaigns shall kick off.