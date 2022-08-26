Tension Pervades Imo PDP

.As Ihedioha, Anyanwu Supporters Rub Shoulders

The solid foundation of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter is undergoing stress, as followers of two heavy weights in the party check each other for size.

Trumpeta learnt that the supporters of His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, and those loyal to Distinguished Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who is the National Secretary of PDP are rubbing shoulders.

This Newspaper was informed that the bone of contention is 2023 Imo Governorship, which sources said both Ihedioha and Anyanwu are ready to slug out.

A source from Imo State Peoples Democratic Party office, Owerri hinted that the latest fight was caused by the news that some members of Anyanwu’s political structure called Divine Mandate Movement DMM, stormed the PDP office located at Okigwe Road, and confronted the State Chairman, Chief Charles Ugwu, over allegations that he was influencing some party members to support Emeka Ihedioha’s bid for 2024 Imo Guber.

Sources said that the invaders were lead by Evangelist Mike Ikoku, Chairman of DMM, and Hon Ngozi Ogbu, Director General DMM.

It was alleged that the State Chairman Charles Ugwu was harassed and humiliated in the process, which led to some other Imo PDP officers to intervene.

However, the DMM has denied attacking Ugwu but agreed it only went to his office “to inquire why a man who is supposed to be playing a fatherly role is going about campaigning for a particular member of the party” said Mazi Azuatalam who claimed to be speaking for Ogbu.

Meanwhile, Sir Stanley Ekezie, a Southeast Exco member of PDP from Okigwe zone described the invasion of Ugwu’s office as a disrespect, desecration of his office and against every sense of dues process.

“I am a Leader and Zonal Exco member from Okigwe Zone. I have it on good authority that the State Chairman has never campaigned or spoke against any party member” Sir Stanley Ekezie said.

Sources said that both Ihedioha and Anyanwu’s followers have been slugging it out in the Social Media, but nobody expected the situation will escalate the level it has now degenerated.

“We saw it as the usual political war, done through Media and Strategy, but to invade the State chairman’s office to insult him is the height of desperation” a top female member of the party told over Reporter.