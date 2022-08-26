Uzodinma’s Supporters Scatter In Political Parties

.Sighted in PDP, APGA, Labour Party

By Okey Alozie

Followers of Governor Hope Uzodinma are said to have started playing double standard.

Some of them especially the appointees are said to be operating on, “one leg inside and one led outside”.

Information revealed that some who are holding offices allegedly attend secret meetings with other political parties like Labour Party, APGA, PDP and other major parties around.

Recently some of the card carrying members of the ruling party in the state, APC and followers of 3R government of Senator Hope Uzodinma were allegedly sighted in meetings of the opposition parties.

Some of the big time politicians in the opposition are said to have swung into full action to corner Uzodinma followers to desert Imo APC and join the opposition ahead 2023 election.

This we gathered is plan of the opposition group to turn things upside down for the 3R government.

This paper learnt that some of them allegedly use their positions and offices to work against the Governor.

Good number of Imo APC members have gone very far in their double standard game while few just started months ago to carpet cross to other parties.

Those in elective position seeking for re election have secretly joined other parties with their followers.

Report from grape vine also has it that some of the commissioners and other appointees as we gathered may soon resign their appointment and declare their stand openly.

The former Special Adviser to the governor on political matters. Chief Bathos Nwadike, recently tendered his resignation openly and left the 3R government.

Some other appointees as we gathered are on the verge of doing the same thing Nwadike did to the 3R government.

There are strong indications that a reasonable number of Imo APC members are with the party in the day time but in the night, they go for other parties to hold meetings and work for them.

During the swearing in of new Sole Administrators at Imo Government House, Hope Uzodinma warned that he will not hesitate to sack any appointee who uses his office to promote the activities of his detractor and the opposition group.

Despite the warning of the Governor, the double standard appointees are allegedly still doing their work secretly as we were told.