Garlands As Rev Fr Don Nnagha Marks 27th Priestly Anniversary

•Parishioners, Friends Doff Cap For His Sterling Qualities

By Onyekachi Eze

The Judicial Vicar/Sole Judge Catholic Diocese of Orlu, and the Parish Priest, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Owerre-Ebeiri, Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Donsteve C. Nnagha has commemorated his 27th Priestly Anniversary amidst fanfare.

The glamorous occasion was held Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Owerre-Ebeiri, Orlu LGA, Imo State.

It commenced with a Holy Mass celebrated by the celebrant, in full attendance of Parishioners, family, and friends from all walks of life.

Twenty-seven years ago, Fr. Nnagha alongside his classmates were ordained Priests of the Roman Catholic Church, in order of Melchizedek of old at the Orlu Catholic Cathedral.

At the Mass, Fr. Nnagha who charged the faithful to always pray for the Clergy, specially disclosed that at his 27th anniversary, he prays for the virtue of wisdom, and virtue of humility.

He stated that human beings without the above virtues easily derail and see themselves as demi-gods, adding that man cannot do without God.

Attributing his wellbeing and his labour in God’s vineyard as call to serve, Rev Fr Don Nnagha gave a brief insight to his journey so far as a Priest.

Trumpeta Correspondent who went round the Church premises discovered that not only the priest had done well in the spiritual growth of the worshippers, there are many human and infrastructure development in place.

It was observed that currently, the construction of the parish mega hall which was initially started by the Catholic Women Organisation, CWO, is still receiving attention and converted into full use.

Trumpeta Newspaper also gathered that as part of his silver jubilee gifts to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Owerre-Ebeiri in 2020, Fr Nnagha established the Madona Jubilee Academy with operational number of over 100 pupils/students as at current count.

To that end, he disclosed that there is ongoing construction of new storey-building to house the Secondary section which would kick off by September academic session.

Nnagha who is the first indigenous priest of Osina, Ideato North further explained that considering the stress parents within the circuit of the Imo College of Nursing, Timber building market, IMSUTH, International Market, and environs pass through, the Madona Silver Jubilee Academy Owerre-Ebeiri has come to fill in the gap, and give them the desired academic services.

Narrating why he derives pleasure venturing into community and humanitarian services, Rev. Fr. Nnagha said,

“That is the real secret. I will say it is a passion that is congenital in my family lineage. It sprung from my mother. In my family, we have value for humanity”.

According to the man of God, he founded the Loyola Academy Ogboko in 1999 when he saw the need for the community to have a Secondary School.

After which, it was handed over to the Orlu Catholic Diocese, before it was officially registered and accredited as a WAEC centre.

Also as a Parish Priest, he fought for the licensing of Holy Trinity Nursery/Primary School, Ogboko.

At Amauju, Fr. Nnagha elevated the Mater Amabilis school to the status of a Secondary School with WAEC and NECO accreditation, respectively.

Aside school projects, the Osina born priest started a micro-finance bank in Connection to the Nwannegadi, but after his departure from the establishment, it reportedly collapsed for lack of sustenance and management.

Still reeling out some of his activities across Parishes, Fr. Nnagha revealed that while he was at CKC Okwudor, he drilled a borehole and started a water factory business that earned the Parish income.

He pointed out that it was duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a Liability Company, with NAFDAC approval, which still operates till date, with at least three functional operational vehicles (Dyna trucks).

Currently at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Owerre-Ebeiri, Fr. Don submitted, “So, I came here, I said okay let me go back to school, because in business, if you have a successor that is not interested or gifted, it will die a natural death, but School even outlive the founder, hence the establishment of the Madona Silver Jubilee Academy. At first, I noticed it is the only Parish in Urban and Semi-Urban without a School, so that’s why I decide to do it as my jubilee gift to this community, and that is what I am still developing by the Grace of God”.

Rev. Fr Joseph Emeniru who thanked the parishioners for their hospitable nature to all the priests sent to their parish commended the celebrant for his goodwill.

He described Fr. Nnagha as a bulldozer, a pace setter and a disciplinarian, stressing that he has impacted half of his life in the services of God and humanity.

Fr. Joseph however prayed that God strengthen him and grant him the Grace to celebrate his golden jubilee priestly anniversary.

The Parish Council ably represented by the Assistant, Nnaoma Innocent Ohazuruike shared in the joy of their Parish Priest.

He revealed that there are many positive changes and development in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church since Fr. Nnagha came on board.

The celebration was heralded by the cutting of the 27th Priestly Anniversary cake, and dance presentations by the pupils/students of Madona Silver Jubilee Academy, Owerre-Ebeiri.