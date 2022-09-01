Security Operatives Delve Into Imo PDP Crisis, As Ogbu, Ikoku Report Over Ugwu’s Death Alarm

.It is False Allegation, Says DMM

Nigerian Security Operatives representing the Police and Department of State Security Services DSS have moved into the trouble rocking Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State Chapter following a petition written by the State Chairman of the Party, Chief Charles Ugwu.

The party Chairman in a letter addressed to Police and DSS had raised alarm that his life was in danger following alleged invasion of his office at Okigwe Road, Owerri, by some members of the party led by Hon Ngozi Ogbu and Evangelist Mike Ikoku, Chairman and Director respectively of Divine Mandate Movement, DMM.

Ugwu in the petition signed by himself had alleged that “On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at about 5pm, Chief Ngozi Ogbu in company of Mr Mike Ikoku, Mr Frank Alozie Onwumere and Mr Kingsley Egbechue interrupted my meeting with State Secretary, Hon (Nze) Ray Emeana and the State Treasurer Bar J O Eze”.

The State Chairman went on to say that they accused him of supporting a particular Aspirant for the 2023 Imo Governorship election, and warned him not to sway or intimidate any LGA Chairman that is supporting their Principal, and owner of Divine Mandate Movement, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who is the National Secretary of PDP.

He said that “I was completely rattled and shaken to my bones at such brazen attempt and the attendant threats to my safety”.

The Imo PDP State Chairman asked the Security Operatives to investigate the matter and most importantly provide him with security.

Meanwhile, the Divine Mandate Movement, DMM, has through its Director of Media and Publicity, Sir Sunny Ndukwu denied the allegation of threat to life and assault on Chief Charles Ugbu, describing it as fallacious.

“The Divine Mandate Movement, DMM has described the claim by the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Imo State Chapter, Engr Charles Ugwu that he was assaulted by some officials of Divine Mandate in his office as “ridiculous” and an attempt to create unnecessary tension in the party in Imo State”.

The DMM said that “Hon Ngozi Ogbu, Evan Myke Ikoku “Chairman of Divine Mandate and Hon Frank Onwumere were invited by DSS on Tuesday”.

Sources told Trumpeta that after being quizzed by the Security Operatives, the invitees were allowed to go home.

Meanwhile the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State has been warned to be careful before enemies of the party destroys its plans to return to office in 2023 in Imo State. “PDP must watch it not to destroy itself before the elections” Dr Fred Iwuagwu told Trumpeta.