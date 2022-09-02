Johnpaul Ochemba Bags Ideato Hall of Fame Award of Excellence

In recognition of his support for youth development and talents, recognition has come for a successful businessman cum philanthropist Johnpaul Ochemba, Asi na Obughi Chineke .

Presenting the award of Excellence from the Ideato Voice Newspaper at Dussel Hotels, MCC Road, Owerri, the Publisher of Ideato Voice Newspaper Dr. Betrus Ezenwa, popularly called Akwakwuru and Odeririri described Ochemba as a Peace Ambassador, peace maker and a highly valued citizen of his community, Ntueke. He has the credit as the person who settled the age-long dispute between two sister communities: Ogwume and Ntueke.

The publisher said he has played strong roles in settling issues that would have hampered the creation of Ogwume autonomous communities.

“Even after the carving out of Ogwume from Ntueke, JohnPaul ensured that disputes arising from the creation of the younger community were settled amicably. He has also helped in settling disputes between the Eze of Ugbelle and the youths of his community, as well as other communal differences.

“JOHN PAUL OCHEMBA

John Paul has contributed significantly in the maintenance of security in ldeato South. He motivates the Police, the youth wings and the communal vigilantes and comes to their aid whenever they lack the necessary materials to carry out their duties. During the END SARS era, he donated huge amount of money to the young people of ldeato South that led to their stopping the ravaging mobs at Mgbee. John Paul is the friend of the traditional rulers and the grand patron of Concerned Youths of ldeato South.”

The event which was colourfully organized was graced by men of timber and caliber, including a renowned public relations guru Prof Vitals Orikeze Ajumbe, who was Chairman of the occasion.

Others included: Imo State Commissioner for Transport Chief Rex Anunobi, Sokom; Commissioner for Women Affairs Hon. Mrs Nkechinyere Ugwu; the Vice Chancellor Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko, Ideato South, Imo State, Prof. Ikechukwu Gozie; Prof. Chinedu Asino Anosike (CONA); Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly Candidate for Ideato South, Hon Barr. (Mrs) Nnenna Marther Aladum; Special Adviser (SA) to the Imo State Governor on Public Enlightenment prince Eze Ugochukwu (Ochiwar) and many others.

The Chairman, Imo State Traditional Council His Royal Majesty Eze Emmanuel Okeke was in attendance with other Royal Fathers, including the Eze of Ntueke Eze Kyrian Uchenna Chinedo.

The APC Senatorial Candidate for Imo West Senator Osita Izunaso was represented by some of his supporters, led by Chief Uche Nwosu, who said that Izunaso did much when he was Senator and that Orlu people are desirous of his going back to the Senate.

Former Principal Secretary to former Governor Rochas Okorocha, who is presently the House of Representatives Member for Ideato, Dr. Paschal Obi and who is now the Labour Party Candidate for same position, was also represented by some supporters.

In his welcome speech, the Publisher of Ideato Voice Newspaper Dr. Betrus Ezenwa, popularly called Akwakwuru and Odeririri, said that the tabloid made a debut in July, 2021, out of a challenge he got from the social media and that he then decided to float a newspaper.

He said that the Newspaper is published every two weeks, with 3000 copies per publication and that he does not sale the Newspapers but distributes them to all households in Ideato North and South, even as he said that he has not received any money from any one since he commenced the publications and that over 70,000 copies have been produced since inception.