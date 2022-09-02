Three Men Still Missing After Attending Wedding

The insecurity in Imo State is fast moving to a frightening dimension as the safety of residents is in jeopardy.

In the past few years, the once peaceful Imo has lost its quality content as one of the peaceful states as various types of crimes have enveloped it in recent times.

Apart from the advent of unknown gunmen which has brought fears to residents other forms of kidnapping and killings have become another sordid development in the state.

The recent which has sent shivers down the spines of the people is the missing of three young men and no trace of their whereabouts.

Unlike in the past where those missing are traced to kidnappers who call their family members for ransome no trace of those involved in the recent case.

Trumpeta learnt that three young men who attended a social function on Sunday are yet to return and their whereabouts unknown.

This unfortunate incident has also been circulating in the social media as one popular on air personality, Chinonso Uba otherwise called Nonso Nkwa wrote on his timeline.

In the post gaining attention with wide comments, it reads

MISSING PERSONS!!!

This is to inform the general public that the three young men whose pictures appears below have been declared missing.

The three young men with names; ALAEFULA CHIMURU COLLINS, MMADU PROMISE AND VICTOR CHIBUIKE who base in Owerri, Imo state attended a wedding ceremony in Isiala Mbano LGA on Sunday 28th August 2022 with a gray color Lexus RX 330 have been unable to return back to their respective homes from the event.

Information to reach them through their mobile devices and social media handles proves abortive.

None of their family members have been able to figure out their current location up till now.

However, we have launched search for them and have also reported the matter to State CID Owerri Imo State for their swift intervention.

If you have any information regarding the sudden disappearance of these three young men or update about this ongoing investigation, please contact me or report to the nearest police station.

This newspaper learnt that the incident has raised concern in the state as no positive reaction has been received as at the time of this report.

Effort to get police reaction to the matter proved abortive as the phone contact of the command spokesperson was not available before press time.