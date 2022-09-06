Imo Guber 2023: Ifeanyi Araraume Tipped For Labour Party Ticket

Indications are that Senator Ifeanyi Araraume may join the 2023/24 Imo Governorship race under the Labour Party, which has its Presidential candidate in Mr Peter Obi.

Information reaching Trumpeta has it that Araraume will try yet again to be the Governor of Imo State, after his first trial in 2007, under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party PDP could not fly.

Since 2007, Araraume had tried under Action Alliance AD, Action Congress of Nigeria ACN, and All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA which all were not successful.

Sources said that despite these misfortunes, the Isiala Mbano born Multi Billionaire will still stage another trial in 2023/24 Imo Governorship seat.

As a noiseless politician who keeps all his plans within his chest, sources said, this time, the Business mogul wants to make a final trial on the seat, and is convinced this time he will clinch the elusive diadem.

Already, Senator Araraume’s First Son, Bar Ifeanyi Araraume is the torch bearer of Labour Party for the Okigwe Senatorial Seat race.

Ifeanyi (Jnr) had failed to pick the ticket under PDP, and therefore moved to Labour Party to actualize his ambition.

Whether his father will join him in Labour Party to execute the Imo Governorship battle is still under speculation as the time approaches.

However, information has it that the Ishiebu Political Lion will be on the ballot paper in next Imo Governorship election.