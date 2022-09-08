Orlu/ Orsu/Oru East: Youths Give Reasons Onyegbula Will Win Landslide

By Onyekachi Eze

The wide acceptance of the PDP Candidate for Orlu/Orsu/Oru East House of Representatives in the upcoming general elections has continued to swell up with the recent backup of his candidature.

Onyegbula who won by landslide to emerge the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party in the primaries, stands a better chance of winning the main election by February 2023, if assurances emanating from the youths of the Federal Constituency finally plays out.

Aside his good relationship established many years back with the People, another factor that is about to give Onyegbula otherwise known as Kingseoul victory is his massive empowerment.

Information obtained by Trumpeta newspaper in a testimony by cross section of youths from Orlu, Orsu, and Oru East, they are ready to make a paradigm shift come next polls.

They expressed satisfaction that after many years of under representation, God sent a liberator who will effect a people oriented policies and programs.

This newspaper further learnt that among other Orlu Reps candidates in the ring, Onyegbula is the most accessible among all.

On human relations, selfless services to humanity, the industrialist cum employer of Labour was described as a goal getter, who has made name before his political journey.

He was also attributed as a lover of God, and, man of the people which cuts across the nation.

Mr Kelechi opined, “I make bold to state that the good people of Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency have no other choice than to support and massively vote Hon. Kingsley Onyegbula (Akuiriri 1 na Orlu) as Member – Federal House of Representatives, come 2023”.

“As a business mogul, Hon. Kingsley Onyegbula has been able to empower over 3,197 Youths, Men and Women in Imo State, which was geared towards making them self-reliant in the areas of shoe-making, soap-making, furniture-making, confectioneries, tailoring and, some, linked up to international businesses in Japan, Dubai, Thailand, Canada and Australia, under Kingseoul Foundation.

“This time, Hon. Kingsley Onyegbula has stepped up to redefining Democracy, if elected, promising to right the wrongs in Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency, considering and prioritizing equity, justice and fairness.

“It’s also incumbent on the masses to rally round and support Hon. Kingsley Onyegbula, who has remained a grassroot politician, progressive-driven, organized, competent and a promoter of capacity building”.

In a related development, the eagle eyes of Trumpeta observed that during the recently held new yam festival of Umuna community, in Orlu LGA, mammoth crowd greeted the arrival of Kingseoul.

Not only that, elders poured libation for the progress of the political journey, giving emphasis on his antecedents before now.

According to them, they believed that no other person is ripe for the task, aside Hon Onyegbula whose milk of kindness and quest for effective representation transcends to the grassroots.