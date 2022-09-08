Araraume: I Am Still Member of APC, Refutes Labour Party Rumor

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has refuted Media reports that he had defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Labour Party (LP).

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by Hon. Stanley Nzekwe, a Director in Araraume’s Destiny Organisation, Araraume described as fallacious Media reports that he had concluded arrangements to join the Labour Party to contest the impending Imo State Governorship election. “I am still a member of the APC and have no reason to leave my Party now”, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The two-time Senator who represented Imo North Senatorial District in the Senate between 1999 and 2007, said that his pre-occupation was to make his contributions to current efforts to resolve the economic, political and security challenges confronting the Country. He described himself as a loyal and committed Party man who would not just jump out of a party when there was no reason for that.

Araraume advised Journalists to get their facts right before publishing “fake stories” which could embarrass people and also jeopardize their professional integrity.

He added that he would always make any political decision he takes known to the public through the Media, insisting that there was no need to speculate and feed the public with lies.