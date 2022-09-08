Months After, Imo Devt. Centers Deserted Over Lack of Take-Off Grant

.Coordinators Lament Abandonment By Govt

By Onyekachi Eze

Activities of the newly inaugurated members of the Imo State Development Centres are under threat if information available to this Newspaper are to be considered.

A month after the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma officially sent the Coordinators and their members to office, reports have it that not even a dime was doled out to them for kick-off.

This development, Trumpeta Newspaper learnt has stifled operations in the respective Development Centres.

Although no public outcry was made by the appointees, but the desertification of their offices and those assigned to work under them spell disaffection.

Unlike some other Government Agencies and Parastatals that have little or additional funds left for them by their predecessors, the case of the Development Centres appointees are totally different.

Further information revealed that due to paucity of funds, most of the offices are under lock and key since then.

The most hit among them are said to be warming up to resign should no funds be alloted to them in a specified duration.

Aside that, their attitude to work, this Newspaper scooped is nothing to write about since there is no motivation to make them go to work regularly.

Some only show face and dismiss selves before 2pm every day, since there is no jobs to do.

In a related development, the Coordinators are tipped to handle the major part of rural projects which is bidded to commence anytime in November this year.

Hence, could be the reason why no funds have been mapped out for them yet.