Buhari Arrives Imo State Today

By Orji Sampson

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting Imo State for the second time in two years to once again commission some projects by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

According to a release by Hon Declan Emelumba, Imo State Commissioner for Information recently, President Buhari will pay a one day visit to Imo State to commission the two signature projects of the 3R administration, including the State House of Assembly.

According to the Commissioner, President Buhari during the visit will also commission the 36 kilometre dualized Owerri/Orlu road and the first phase of the dualized 53 kilometre Owerri/Okigwe Road.

“The two roads qualify as one the best roads in Nigeria and even anywhere in the world and they have made a difference in the economic development and improvement of the State cutting across over seven Local Governments”.

The release further revealed that, during the course of the visit, the President will also commission the rebuilt Imo State House of Assembly Complex.”

“The Assembly Complex has been re -equipped and re -furbished with state of the art equipment/gadgets as well as the furniture that has given it a world class standard and in fact, the best in Nigeria today.”