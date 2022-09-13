Orlu Assembly Seat: Akwuaka-Akwaja Receives APGA Certificate Of Return

Tunji Adedeji

The leadership of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA in Imo State, has presented a Certificate of Return to its candidate for Orlu State Assembly, Dr Justina Ekene Akwuaka-Akwaja ahead of the 2023 general election.

The presentation exercise held on Saturday, at the APGA’s Secretariat, Owerri, was graced by the party’s Chairmen in Orlu and other party critical stakeholders among others.

Addressing APGA leadership after receiving her Certificate of Return for Orlu State Assembly Seat , Dr.Akwuaka-Akwaja promised to change the narratives in Orlu State Assembly if given the opportunity to serve.

The soft spoken intellectual giant declared that youth empowerment would be given utmost priority if elected.

She explained that the insecurity in Orlu and other part of the state was as a result of lack of youth empowerment.

Dr. Akwuaka-Akwaja further said being a former Assistant Secretary of the National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS that she ventured into politics to contribute to nation-building and give the much-desired quality representation to the youths, women and the entire people of Orlu and beyond.

Akwuaka-Akwaja who is also the current National Program Director of Niger Delta Activists Forum said “ As far as I am concerned, we need to realize that as a nation, we need to start positioning our young people for the leadership of this country .

“I am into politics not only for myself, but to be an inspiration for young people and I chose APGA because it has a human face.

“I will be an inspiration to young people if given the chance to represent Orlu State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, IMHA. I have come to unite Orlu through quality representation that will reflect the collective interest of the people” she said.