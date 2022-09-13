2023 Orlu Senate: Grow Orlu Project Re-Dedicates Commitment To Deliver Izunaso

By Onyekachi Eze

The long awaited prayers of the people of Imo West Senatorial District of having a strong voice representing them at the Nigeria Senate is coming to fruition with the avalanche of endorsements trailing the candidature of Senator Osita Izunaso.

Izunaso who is the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2023 polls is gathering the needed confidence of the people.

Aside his impeccable antecedents as an astute politician, one other striking factor that would give him a landslide victory is his accessibility and human relations.

Given by this premise, a notable group determined in ensuring that the right Persons emerge for Orlu Zone, “The Grow Orlu Project 2023” has marshalled out reasons why the former Senator deserves a second term.

In a meeting of the group held last weekend in Owerri with the twelve LGA Coordinators, under the able Leadership of the Director General/ Facilitator, Prince Nixon Okwara, they vowed to deliver the Oru West born Senator.

Prince Okwara described the aspiration of Senator Izunaso as a collective task deserving of the support of all sons and daughters of Orlu zone, both at home and in diaspora.

He maintained that while other zones of Imo State thrives, Orlu zone still suffers certain setbacks even when there is an incumbent Senator.

Okwara stated that to correct the ills, Grow Orlu Project in their search discovered the uniqueness, resilience and genuine passion of Senator Izunaso to serve.

The CEO Onix Group went memory lane to highlight on some of the tremendous achievements of Senator Osita Izunaso’s first outing in the Senate.

According to him, those antecedents resonates at all times in Orlu zone, with the impact on education, skills, employment opportunities, attracted Federal Government presence in the zone, the Assah Gas Plant.

Also, were the laudable Bills and motions which were sponsored by the Senator’s first term in office in 2007-2011.

With recourse to the future of Orlu zone, Prince Nixon Okwara challenged Izunaso’s opponents to present their scorecards before now which qualifies them for the seat.

Hence, he asked them to queue behind the APC candidate who has the requisite pedigree to champion Orlu cause to prosperity.

Further speaking, Prince Okwara asserts that unlike other candidates in the ring, Senator Izunaso is a transparent fellow, an academia who never stops learning, as well as the only person in the race with growth mentality.

Against this backdrop, he reiterated the group’s willingness in working with him, since he has a trademark that no one else in the contest have.

Another aspect of satisfaction expressed by the Grow Orlu Project was the cordial relationship existing between Izunaso, the Federal Government, and the State Government being administered by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Hopes were high that by the time Izunaso emerge winner, he would, with his Legislative experience as a ranking Senator work in mutual relationship with the State Government for the growth and development of Imo West Senatorial District.

Candidates who engage in campaigns of calumny were strictly warned to go logical and responsibly, rather than name calling which won’t still guarantee their victory.