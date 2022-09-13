Iheoma Di N’Ihu Humanitarian Foundation Empowers Imolites With Micro Credit Funds

•I Feel Satisfied Through Philanthropy -Founder

By Onyekachi Eze

No fewer than twelve indigenes of Imo State have been offered a micro-credit empowerment fund by the resilient “Iheoma Di N’Ihu Humanitarian Foundation”.

In its determination towards alleviating the sufferings of the masses, especially to petty traders, peasant farmers among others, the foundation, IDNHF, have come to their succour.

The Foundation last week Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the All Season’s Hotel, Owerri, Imo State empowered and approved the disbursement of funds program to beneficiaries of the business incubation initiative.

This varies according to respective businesses and proposals.

The Founder, High Chief Don Agbim emphasized that he delved into humanitarian activities as far back as twenty years ago.

He added that throughout his life, he feels the pulse of the people, especially the downtrodden in the society.

The Ahiazu Mbaise born humanist further disclosed that giving makes him happy, hence his undying love for humanity irrespective of tribe, religion or differences.

Even though he pointed out that he has been on the street helping the vulnerable for over two decades, he professed his willingness to do more.

In his words, “I like People around me to be happy. Giving makes me more happier. I believe in this saying that if God bless you, extend same to others”.

Chief Agbim also revealed that the pioneer beneficiaries of the IDNHF have only opened another phase of his many lined-up activities for micro traders, pointing out that he would expand similar gesture across Nigeria and Africa as a continent.

Trumpeta Newspaper however gathered that the programme, according to the Founder is a non- profit gesture, but a scheme fashioned out to carter for the needs of many through financial assistance.

The International based business mogul when asked if he has any political leaning dismissed such feeling, adding that he will never for any reason get involved in politics.

“I will never get involved in politics. I am a successful businessman and will continue impacting positively in lives. Politics is a No No for me”.

Therefore, he wished the beneficiaries well as they successfully scaled through the screening and approved, even though he charged them to be focused at all times.

A consultant with the Foundation, Dr. Mrs Ijeoma Nwafor earlier in her positions hammered more on accountability and transparency of the shortlisted persons.

She enlightened that by being so genuine in their dealings with the Foundation, it would open more doors for them.

Comrade Kenkwo Kesaandu Kingsley, and Mr. JohnBosco Nwaoha further in their respective clarifications tasked the beneficiaries on periodic awareness, as the Foundation would be visiting unannounced in ensuring they don’t misuse the funds and opportunity.

They challenged the beneficiaries on perseverance and dedication to their businesses.

One of the guarantors, Catechist Peter Iheohakari while thanking the founder prayed for its sustenance, and promised to do his job well as a guarantor.

Expressing delight, HRH Eze Dr. Dom Okoro professed that for over 30 years he has been into NGO, no one agrees to venture into micro-credit empowerment due to the high risks involved.

Hence, he gave Chief Don Agbim a kudos for his courage in venturing into what many people shy away from, which speaks volume of his philanthropy.

HRH, Eze Joseph Ibeh, Ezi 1 of Ezi-Irete Autonomous Community who was so elated on the activity promised to replicate such in his community in joint effort of his subjects for eradication of poverty.

He charged the beneficiaries to be self reliant with the proceed of the empowerment.

The monarch however retorted that if other prominent Citizens of the State would emulate Agbim’s selfless Services, the society would be a more better place.

Others who commended Chief Don Agbim were Chief Sir Virginus A. Iwuoha, Chief Luke Anyanwu, Ogbaka Zepherius .

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Sarah Madu from Ogbor-Afor-Ihitte-Ukwu couldn’t hide her joy as she appreciated the founder for touching lives. She asked God to continuously bless him.