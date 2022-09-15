Former Oru East Boss, Ogbonna Lauds Gov Uzodimma’s Signature Projects

The immediate past Interim Management Committee Chairman of Oru East Local Government Area, Hon (Nze) Nyerere Ogbonna has commended Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State for his yet another signature projects in the State.

Hon Ogbonna said this on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in an interview with Journalists in Owerri during the commissioning of some projects of the State government by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the former Oru East boss, “Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has once again performed wonders in Imo State by bringing President Buhari down to the State. It is a welcome development. Ndi Imo are happy. That is why we are here to welcome the GCFR and also to commend our progressive governor for doing great jobs despite limited resources. This invitation of the President is not just a wonder, but for the fact that the President’s visit is to commission yet another monumental infrastructure makes this administration special. The world can see that the governor is doing his best. Just as the President has said, our governor has scribed his name on the sand of time. Yes, he has written his own history.”

The emeritus IMC Chairman also said that the projects commissioned which included roads and IMHA building complex showed the premium the Government of Imo State places on development, particularly as to strengthen commercial activities and legislative businesses.

He further urged Imo people to consolidate their support for the Uzodimma-led Shared Prosperity Government, so that more dividends of democracy would get to their doorsteps, stating that unhealthy opposition has never helped good governance anywhere in the world.

He therefore advised critics to always promote good policies and activities of their leaders, instead of inciting the people against the society with falsehood and lies which may pose security threats.

It is significant to state that President Buhari was in Imo Capital, on Tuesday, to commission Owerri/Okigwe Road, Owerri/Orlu Road (Phase 1) and the renovated House of Assembly Complex, describing them as part of “infrastructure revolution” of the government whose in the last three years has made outstanding progress with basic social amenities to add economic value to the state and other neighbours.