Imo APC Concludes Plans To Kick Start Political Rally In 27 LGAs, Set For Council Polls

By Okey Alozie

All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo State has reportedly concluded arrangement to commence visiting of all the local government areas for political campaign.

According to reports gathered by Trumpeta, Leaders of the ruling party (APC) in Imo State held a crucial meeting in Owerri on Wednesday to strategise and ahead of the upcoming elections.

It is most likely that Governor Uzodinma who is the leader of the party in Imo State will tour round the state with his party members to create awareness and showcase his signature projects in the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo.

During the political rally as we gathered all the candidates of APC will be presented to the people as new members of the will receive APC Baptism of fire at the political rally which is expected in few weeks time.

The Governor of Imo State according to our source has directed that APC members and supporters must vote for all the candidates and no one should be left out. He warned that anybody found guilty of partaken in any antiparty behavior will be expelled, adding politics is all about hundred percent loyalty. He also warned against using political office to campaign for the opposition.

The Governor as we gathered directed that political activities should start immediately at the ward level.

He told the ward leaders to start having APC meetings as well as welcome new members.

Furthermore, the governor appealed to all warring factions to forgive one another and come together as one family.

Meanwhile, reports revealed that the APC Chairman in the State has discussed with those aspiring for the Executive Chairmen of Local Government Areas and Councilors.

It was also gathered that Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) will soon invite all political parties to brief them on the Local Government election.

The council polls as we were told must take place before December 2022.

Our roving reporter gathered that the immediate past Interim Management Committee Chairmen and there have planned to comeback to power.

The past Chairmen and Councillors have been alleged to have positioned themselves as APC candidates for the Local Government Election.

Report has it that some leaders of APC at the Ward and LGA level are saying no to this arrangement.

The aggrieved leaders are of the opinion that good number of past IMC Chairmen and Councillors did not do well when they were in power.

The leaders therefore suggested that new set of people should come in as Executive Chairmen and Councillors and not the previous ones who they alleged were so arrogant, selfish and lawless when they were in office.

With the council polls is reportedly coming up before December, the job of the sole administrators (SOLAD) is just to prepare ground for the council polls to take place. Moreover, the sole administrators are expected to bring political reconciliation at the local level and make sure that party members speak with one voice.

We learnt the forms for the council polls will soon be out for the aspirants to go and buy.