IHEDIOHA RE-ELECTION MOVEMENT VISITS OWERRI ZONE LGAS ON SENSITIZATION TOUR

.Calls On Ex- Gov To Join Guber Race

A Volunteer Political Group by name Ihedioha Reelection Movement (IRM) has commenced a tour of the Nine LGAs in Owerri Political Zone, Imo State, to talk to the people on the need for the former Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to join the 2023 Imo Governorship race.

The Group which kick started its tour on Wednesday with Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, stormed the residence of Chief Magnus Chilaka where it inaugurated its foot soldiers from the Boths, Wards and LGA.

Same thing was replicated in Ahiazu Mbaise at Chief Ugwuibe’s residence in Ogbe Ahiara, Chief Bar Mike Ahamba’s home in Lorji, Aboh Mbaise LGA and Chief Emma Nwogu’s residence in Amafor, Immerienwe, Ngor Okpala LGA.

At each stop, the Leader/Convener of Ihedioha Reelection Movement(IRM) Chief(Sir) Bon Unachukwu said that the Movement is a self Funded Body by those inspired by what Ihedioha did in seven months in office as Governor, and believe that IMO State will lose a lot should Ihedioha fail the join the race.

Chief Unachukwu disclosed that IRM came to preach a gospel of prosperity, progress, Security, Employment, Science and Information Technology, Solid infrastructure, Transparency, Ease of Doing Business, Education, Sports, Health and future of our Children etc, as represented by Ihedioha, pleading that the masses should join hand to persuade Ihedioha to come back and rebuild Imo

He said that it is now the responsibility of Lovers of Ihedioha, his followers and members of IRM in the grassroots to take the message deep to homes, churches, Farms, Markets and everywhere.

IRM Convener maintained that his Group is not stopping any person interested in joining the race under Peoples Democratic Party PDP, from competing, adding that IRM is a Democratic Body that adheres to rule of law and all Democratic tenets, especially free choice.

“We are not stopping anybody or saying it should be left for Ihedioha, no. Let there be a contest where Delegates will decide who picks the ticket” Unachukwu said.

In their various responses, all the Leaders who spoke for the LGAs concurred that Ihedioha should not only contest, but participate to win and continue from where he stopped before being removed from office in January 14, 2020.

The Secretary of the Movement, Chief Henry Ekpe said the Movement will Roll into other LGAs in Owerri Zone from tomorrow, before heading into Okigwe and Orlu Zones with the “Ihedioha Gospel”.

Ekpe said the Group has no time for mundane things like mug slinging, but devoted mainly to marketing its Principal.

“We don’t have time for campaign of calumny. Our major objective is to let Ihedioha join the race first” Ekpe disclosed.

On the Tour include, Hon Oliver Enwerenem, Hon Ahiriakwe, Hon Mike Iheanetu, Engr Sly Ama, Hon Innocent Ekenma, Hon Solomon Onwuegbuchulam, Chief Zubby Nwoke, Dr Iwuagwu, Chris Nwogu, Mrs Rose Njoku, Bar Ambrose Ugbaja, Chief Calistus Mbaoma, Mrs Gertrude Iroeme, Chief Charles Abara, Chief Martin Opara, Sir Emeka Amajirionwu, Prof Jude Njoku, Hon Ebere Chukwuemeka(ABJ),Chief Richmond Osuji, Nze Anslem Ikwu, Chief AIC Akwarandu, Chief Steve Onu, Chief Kelvin Agbaegbu and others.