Fed House Seat: Eziama Ikeduru Endorses Akarachi

When a people live in unity and focus, they do exploit. This was what I saw today in Eziama Ikeduru LGA.

The event which took place at the central field of the community over the weekend was aimed at unanimously endorsing their son Engr Akarachi Amadi who is the APC Candidate for House of Representatives, Mbaike Federal Constituency.

This community believes that they have found a son who will bring light to the people of MBAIKE and beyond, hence their support.

The occasion was planned by the entire community, devoid of party inclination.

Evidently, before this time, Engr Akarachi has proven himself a worthy son to his people. He has brought in some verifiable development to his community.

Engr Akarachi has attracted and completed the Ngugo Eziama road with a bridge. He paid school fees for children of the indigent and even have some of them in his scholarship scheme.

Engr Amadi’s zeal to pull the young ones out of poverty has necessitated him in setting up businesses for the youths who have interest in business in his community, Eziama, as well as hosted football tournaments across MBAIKE to foster development and unity amongst the people.

My aim in this article is not to publish all the good works of this young Engineer, but to express the trust and confidence his people gave him today.

The peak of the occasion was the positive remarks made by the heads/leaders of the various villages that make up Eziama town. The encomium and showers of praises raining on Akarachi was overwhelming to say the least.

Eziama people called down the glory of God today as they prayed to God Almighty to see their son to victory in the forth coming election in 2023.

The president general in his remarks made it clear that the election of Engr Akarachi Amadi is not negotiable and no vote must be found missing in the entire community.

Engr Akarachi whose voice while speaking, was leadened with emotions, was at the same time overwhelmed by the array of cream de la cream of the community gathered to honor him.

In his words, “I am short of words. I was just coming to honor an invitation/call extended to me by my people, I didn’t know the plan was as big as this. For me, this is a show of true LOVE”.

He went on to say that “with these people I am seeing here, I can go and sleep on the Election Day”.

He made a promise to them that he will never disappoint them for the gesture of love shown to him.

Akarachi stated, “I have started bringing in developments to our communities, even without government power, let alone when power is given to me as a mandate from my people. We will not do less than to continue to bring more kilometers of roads and others social amenities to our people.”

The love and support showered on Engr Akarachi Amadi by the people of Eziama in Ikeduru, goes to mirror his acceptance by the entire people of Mbaitoli and Ikeduru Local Government Areas as they have continually expressed confidence in his capacity to offer developmental and people oriented representation if given the chance to serve his people.