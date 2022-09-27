Orlu Senate 2023: Hope Rises For Izunaso, As Ideato North And South Women Support Him

By Onyekachi Eze

In retrospect to the popular Igbo song, “Ahia oma n’ere onwe ya, anaghi ekwe ya onu” with the English translation (A good ware/market/commodity sells itself, it requires no pricing or negotiation), has been likened to the 2023 Senatorial race of the APC’s Senator Osita Izunaso, as women across the enlarged enclave of Ideato North and South Local Government Areas of Imo State echoed the song in solidarity to Izunaso’s ambition.

Not only that the women both home and abroad gave their words to support the erstwhile Senator win the 2023 Imo West (Orlu Zone) Senate seat, they, together with the Clergy prayed for him.

The affirmation was made last week Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St Luke’s Anglican Church, Umueshi, of Ideato South LGA at the end of the 2022 women’s August meeting comprising both home and abroad from the two LGAs with others from Onuimo.

The Senator who went in company of the Director General of the Grow Orlu Project, Prince Nixon Okwara, his Kpakpando Team and other support groups were given a warm reception.

Trumpeta Newspaper learnt that the reception accorded the Oru born Senator was a pointer to his wide range of acceptability by the people.

It was disclosed that given his antecedents, the elated women expressed optimism that if he wins, Orlu zone would experience a paradigm shift in representation.

Similarly, they displayed their discontent on the level of under representation currently witnessed in the zone, and pledged to be on same page with the Senator who has shown concern, resilience and pedigree in holding their mandate with all sense of dignity and responsibility.

As the founder of Kpakpando Foundation, the people of Ideato North and South were grateful for all that Izunaso have done towards giving humanity a pride of place.

Senator Osita Izunaso in response was so happy to be in their midst.

Izunaso who still donated to the ongoing skill acquisition project by the women promised to do more.

The APC flag bearer however revealed that as a Senator who represented the Zone, he single-handedly brought a mega Skill Acquisition to Ideato South, sited at Umuma-Isiaku vicinity, for the purposes of training over six hundred persons (three hundred men and three hundred women) at every six months interval.

He decried that due to its continuance after he left office, the project vanished.

Senator Izunaso also complained that rather than sustaining such human development structure like that of the Skill Acquisition he brought to the area, all equipments were reportedly carted away by politicians.

Hence, he said, if they had safeguarded it, they wouldn’t have been bothered setting up another one.

He therefore charged the public on the need to guard all structures or projects sited in their localities, rather than looting or destroying them.

The soft spoken Legislator reiterated his unwavering commitment towards the welfare of Orlu people, even as he commended the Governor, Hope Uzodimma for his laudable achievements and leadership dexterity.