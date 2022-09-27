2023 Election: Imo APC, PDP Trade Tackles, As Both Parties Claim To Win Imo Votes.

The ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State and opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are at each other’s jugular following Press Releases flying from the offices of both Political parties in Imo.

The PDP after her Stakeholders Meeting held on Sunday declared that the party will chase away APC from Government House, Owerri in 2023 election with massive votes from Imo Electorate in a Landslide Victory.

It accused APC as sharing poverty, insecurity and hunger in the State.

The release signed by its Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor said that already the APC is jittery of losing office in 2023 hence its alleged plot to tinker with INEC voters register.

“What is very important to highlight is that the failed APC regime is jittery about the forthcoming elections, and is now resorting to all manner of shenanigans, including INEC voters registration compromise, to rig the elections” PDP said.

During the PDP meeting, the Chairman, Chief Charles Ugwu and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, represented by Dr Bruno Ekwelem charged the Party’s Candidates to go to work immediately so that APC would be booted out of office, adding that IMO electorate are tired of APC and waiting for PDP at the polls to bring life back to Imo State.

The party maintained that the majority of Imo populace are clamouring for return of PDP to office as they have compared both PDP and APC and now know that PDP has no alternative.

However, Imo APC Chairman, Macdonald Ebere(PhD) reacted swiftly through APC Publicity Secretary, Cajetan Duke.

Ebere called Imo PDP a dying party, saying that PDP is the cause of all the problems facing the State, which he said APC has been tackling in the last three years.

He said that Imo people are happy with APC as the party is ready and will clear all the elections in Imo come 2023.

“Through the people-oriented 3R mantra, the APC led Administration of Gov Hope Uzodinma has provided youth and women empowerment schemes, revived the dying Agricultural sector, restored confidence in the Civil Service” APC said.

Ebere said APC will win all the elections in Imo, from House of Assembly, to the Presidency.