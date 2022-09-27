Agbaso Dumps APC, Uzodinma, For Obi

Seasoned politician of Imo State extraction, Chief Martin Agbaso is gradually making a return to partisan politics after tactical withdrawal from the scene.

Recall that the pronounced politician who had ran for Senate of Owerri zone and governorship of Imo State in the past without success succeeded in having the younger brother, Sir Jude Agbaso, Deputy Governor of the state during the first tenure of Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

After the abrupt outing of the brother due to his impeachment by the Members of the Imo State House of Assembly after two years in office, coupled with the allegations that warranted his removal, Agbaso made a tactical withdrawal from the politics of the state until recently.

Though, Trumpeta noticed that due to the manner former governor of Imo State, Okorocha treated the Jude Agbaso, the Agbasos went underground in the field of politics.

However, in 2019 election, it was reported that the fair skinned politician from Emekuku, Owerri North LGA of the state had romance with the APC candidate, Senator Hope Uzodimma which became blossomed after the Supreme Court declared him winner.

Agbaso was among the top class politicians in the state who identified with Uzodimma.

However, overtime, this newspaper learnt that the robust relationship between Agbaso and the governor no longer exists as the politician fondly called “Ochudo” has ditched APC for Labour Party ahead 2023 election.

Trumpeta observed that Agbaso has joined the “Obedient” crusade and among those campaigning for Labour party presidential candidate.

The new position of Agbaso indicate that he has dumped APC by ending relationship with Uzodimma for Labour Party Presidential candidate.

Confirming his exit from APC and possibly divorcing himself from the Uzodimma’s political family, a post from Agbaso’s timeline on Facebook states; “My support for Peter Obi is absolute. We are going above and beyond to ensure that this project is actualized this time. We must get it right for Nigeria’s today and tomorrow. GREAT MAN, GREAT VISION, GREAT COUNTRY – Martin Agbaso”

By this development, it evident that Agbaso is using Obi to make a fresh inroad into the politics of the state.

Agbaso needs no introduction in the political hemisphere of Imo. Apart from being the infant terrible of the politics of the state in the early 90s when he had the ticket of NRC for Owerri Senatorial Zone ticket but later disqualified, Agbaso had contested for Governorship of State under other party platforms including in 2007 he was close to the Government House, Owerri under APGA before INEC cancelled the election.