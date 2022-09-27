Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Fed Seat: Ngugo-Obaire & Asaa Endorse Akarachi Amadi Ahead 2023 Election

It is no longer a hypothesis that astute Engr. Akarachi Amadi, the Man with the mark of God amongst men, has been endorsed and adopted the kins men of his grandmother, the good people of Ngugo and Asaa. This is coming barely a week after his endorsement by the Eziama people which is his home town, as it is said that charity begins at home.

What will get you overwhelmed is the sincerity by which people gathered in agreement to the call of this occasion.

The primary school field of Ngugo and Asaa was totally filled up to the brim, having in attendance many cream of personalities, the village heads, traditional rulers, the women leaders, youth leaders, various religious groups, all came out to show solidarity and support to a man whose time has come.

In his speech to the people of Ngugo and Asaa, Engr. Akarachi Amadi assured them of his readiness to bring the needed development in Ngugo and Asaa if elected, he also said that if he can build roads, give scholarships, pay hospital bills, facilitate JAMB for young people who desire to gain admission into the University, donates 20million Naira Mabaike Unity Cup and also gives Mbaike women Christmas rice (Afo-di-mkpa Rice), Wrappers for Women August Meeting and the gift of cash is not left behind , despite the fact that he is not yet a law maker. Just imagine when he finally becomes our Representative in the National Assembly; your guess is as good as mine.

Akarachi who is posed to run people oriented government, changing the narratives which is what the people yell for at this point in time. His coming on board is timely and divine as the acceptance is beyond imagination.

The occasion which saw the presence of eminent leaders such as leaders of NGUGO-OBIAIRE and MBAIKE in general including, the immediate past IMC chairman of Ikeduru LGA; Chief Tony Jude Iwuamadi, Immediate past House of Assembly member for Ikeduru state constituency and the majority leader as at his time; Hon Dr. Oguike.

Also in the event was former APC chairman of Imo State; Chief Marcelinus Nlemigbo( MARCON), the Director General of Akarachi Amadi Campaign Organization; Chief Rufus Osueke, other political leaders too numerous to mention.

The Traditional ruler, women leader, youth leader and the clergy all committed young Engr Akarachi in prayers to the God Almighty, asking God for protection and successes come 23rd Feb. 2023 elections.

It was an atmosphere of jubilation as a song was composed in his name, saying “AKARACHI EBE ANO” Meaning that Akarachi is where we are, that if there is No Akarachi, there is no other person.

The event was rounded up with masquerade dances, traditional dances from women and the local Igba-Ndi-Eze respectively.

This is a clear Indication that Engr. Akarachi Amadi is widely accepted, both in his Eziama where he came from and in all other communities and villages that made up of Mbaitolu and Ikeduru.

The only time we have is NOW, and we must make judicious use of it to say Yes to a man of Destiny, and say No to those who have deceived us all over time.