Ihedioha Denies Calling Igbos Saboteurs, Says He Respects Ndigbo, Peter Obi

The former Governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha has debunked the news making rounds that he called Igbos who are not supporting Peter Obi Saboteurs. While addressing Newsmen yesterday at Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, Ihedioha stated that the reports was the handiwork of mischief makers who use every opportunity to tarnish his soaring image.

“In my speech, I made mention of two political parties, PDP and the APC, I said that the presidential candidate of my party the PDP, stands a better chance to win the presidential elections. Nigerians have suffered a lot of evil from the APC administration and anybody supporting the APC to return to power is a saboteur to the progress of Nigeria” Ihedioha said.

He continued.. “Anybody who said I called those supporting Peter Obi saboteurs should produce the video clip. Peter Obi is my good friend for over two decades now, despite our current political differences, I am happy for what he’s doing because he has raised the odds for Ndi-Igbo, his aspirations have proven that indeed, Igbos are not second class citizens in Nigeria, even though I had wished he remained with us in PDP which is a mainstream party that has presence in every pulling unit across Nigeria, but I wish him well.”

“I am a pan-Igbo, nobody loves the Igbos more than I do. When I was the Governor of Imo State, you would recall that I revived the Ahiajuko Lecture Series which united the entire Igbos to collectively chart a cause for our interest in the Nigerian State. There is no way I could have called my brothers who desire good governance saboteurs”, he said.

The former Deputy Speaker was at the Enugu Airport to receive the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubarka for a South East PDP Stakeholders meeting which took place at the Base Event Center, Enugu.