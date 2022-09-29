Dredging of Orashi River: Elder Statesman, Nnawugo Applauds Uzodinma

By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently pleased with the recently approved dredging of the foremost Orashi River in Imo State to the Atlantic Ocean by the Muhammadu Buhari’s led Federal Government, an Elder statesman, Elder Aloy Nnawugo has lauded the project.

Aside being happy for the new approval, Nnawugo has sent loads of appreciation to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma over the feat.

The governor during a press conference at the Imo’s seat of power last week had broken the news of FGs approval of dredging the Orashi River to Atlantic Ocean for the purposes of serving as the first ever sea port in the South East region of Nigeria.

This development has elicited jubilation across board, as such would be the first in the annals of the State.

Sequel to this, in a media chat in Owerri on Tuesday, Elder Aloy Nnawugo disclosed that Uzodinma has for sure shocked Imolites with his style of governance.

He submitted that rather than noise making, the Governor has not relented in his quest for the development of the State.

Furthermore, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora Affairs opined that the Sea Port when concluded would not only promote the socio-economic activities, but will also serve as a rallying point of people from all walks of life.

Nnawugo added that Imo State would automatically be a commercial hub in the whole of South East, Nigeria and the World.

Further giving thanks to Uzodinma for his resilience in attracting the attention of the Federal Government to it and the eventual approval, Nnawugo maintained that he has written his name in gold, that generations yet unborn would live to enjoy the benefits of the Sea Port when it finally kicks off.

He seized the opportunity to task politicians and people of goodwill to see reasons why they should support the Governor towards making Imo State great again.

In addition, he stated that irrespective of the security challenges, Uzodinma has remained resolute and dedicated to duties.

“No Society thrives in face of absolute disunity and chaos. Together, we can make Imo State work again. I am so satisfied with the dredging of the Orashi River for the motives of attracting Sea Port in our State. It a thing of joy that every son or daughter of the State should be happy about”, he commented.