Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Fed Constituency: Agulanna Floors Bede Eke In Court

The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri has dismissed the suit filled by Hon. Bede Eke against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after the party primaries which he lost to Engr Albert Chibuzor Agulanna.

In a landmark judgement today, the court dismissed the suit as lacking in merit and affirmed Engr. Albert Chibuzor Agulanna as the authentic candidate of the PDP for Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala.

Addressing the press after the judgment, the Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala PDP candidate appreciated God Almighty for proving Himself and hailed the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, insisting that his victory remains victory for the younger generation and entire people of Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala.

Agulanna extended an olive branch to Hon. Bede Eke and others still aggrieved over the outcome of the party primaries, urging them to support the party and put all that happened in the past behind them, since the primaries was held in the open and is not being contested to have been rigged. He insists that, it is only God that gives power and that he will do everything legally permissible to defend the mandate freely given to him by the PDP.

He promised to change the narrative in the Federal Constituency with effective representation, jobs for the youths, better road network, improved healthcare services and mobilization for the Owerri governorship project represented by Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

Recall that Hon. Bede Eke, a two term member of the House of Reps lost a third term ticket to Agulanna, a young Engineer and public servant.

Aggrieved over the outcome of the primaries, Hon. Eke had dragged the PDP and its candidate for Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency, Engr Albert Chibuzor Agulanna to the Federal High Court, Owerri, praying the court to invalidate the party primaries for being held in Owerri, a prayer, the Court ruled as lacking in merit.