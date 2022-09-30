EXCITEMENT AS FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC NEKEDE LAUNCHES TISSUE PAPER FACTORY

History has again been made in Federal Polytechnic Nekede as the institution Wednesday launched a tissue paper factory.

Unveiling the first products of the factory at the main auditorium of the polytechnic, the Rector, Engr. Dr. Michael Arimanwa FNSE, JP, expressed joy at the actualization of the project which has become a milestone in his administration. He also announced that the product, PolyNek Tissue, was made of high quality materials hence could withstand the pressure of competition.

In his words, “We are glad to produce and launch a topnotch tissue paper. This product can compete in quality and price with others in the market. With the establishment of a tissue factory, this institution would no longer procure tissue papers from outside. We will ensure the product is distributed across hotels. We will also create outlets in supermarkets and super stores.”

The Rector also announced that students of the institution would no longer go outside to purchase tissue papers as the Division of Student Affairs “would be pivotal in distributing the products among students.” In addition, the polytechnic chief disclosed that his institution would further delve into the production of serviette papers to meet the demands of the market.

The tissue paper, according to the Rector were in various sizes of small, medium and jumbo, expressing optimism that the institution would continue to justify its status as a foremost technology-based institution in Nigeria.

Lecturers and students of the polytechnic who were seated in large numbers at the auditorium could not hide their excitement as they cheered the Rector with intermittent ovations.

In the spirit of market awareness and product campaign, the Rector directed that the new product, PolyNek Tissue, be shared to staff and students at the venue for free. Thus, two people were given a pack of the product containing a dozen to share. The Rector’s act of benevolence literally electrified the auditorium as staff and students hailed him for the move.

The institution’s foray into the production of tissue paper can best be described as a courageous and innovative move, coming at a seemingly difficult economic time. It is also a product of committed leadership for which the Arimanwa administration is known.

Besides the tissue paper factory, the polytechnic also has a functional table water factory that produces the PolyNek Water, rated among the best in Owerri. It equally has a nail factory that can meet the industrial needs of developers.

Elsewhere, the Rector, noted for his pragmatic approach to leadership, had disclosed that he had other initiatives that would greatly open up the polytechnic for business.

Meanwhile, the Federal Polytechnic Nekede is set to make history again as it opens its world-class fishery for business. The fishery has capacity to produce tilapia fish in commercial quantity.

This gesture is a product of a productive exchange programme between the polytechnic and the Lofty Farms of Lome, Togo, noted for the production of the largest tons of tilapia fish in West Africa. Similarly, the Federal Polytechnic Nekede would be a major player in tilapia fish value chain in Southeast Nigeria.