Why Imo Productivity Award Ceremony Flopped

. Waste of Public Fund – APC Chieftain

The prospective Imo Productivity Merit Award recipients were dismayed having been disappointed by the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity as the scheduled and much media publicized award could not hold.

Of note, the Imo Productivity Merit Award organized by the Imo State Government through the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity and billed to hold on Saturday, 24th September, 2022, at the Landmark Events Centre, Owerri, saw virtually those listed for the award, their families, subordinates and well wishers gracing the event with richly prepared dishes, drinks, packaged water, gifts among others.

The prospective award recipients, according to the Ministry, were Technocrats: Academicians, Engineers, Artistes, Entrepreneurs and Artisans who have distinguished themselves in the service of the society and humanity.

A reliable source who happens to be a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, anonymously told journalists that Governor Hope Uzodimma “outrightly and intentionally cancelled the award ceremony because of some alleged anomaly by the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity who kept the participants at bay while waiting in vain for the Godot who did not eventually show up. The event was a total flop and a waste of common resources”.

“The hall was also scenically decorated. The pleasantly played music became unpleasant the monument they would be awardees received the ugly news of the cancellation of the event by the Governor of Imo State”, the APC chieftain added.

But this statement was contradicted by the Commissioner of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Prince Ford Ozumba, who at the deserted event announced by proxy that “the award was postponed by Governor Hope Uzodimma because he wanted to be present to witness the award ceremony”.