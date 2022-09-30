Months After, Mbaka’s Adoration Ban Lifted

By Onyekachi Eze

It is more like a global jubilation as the suspended catholic priest of the Enugu Diocese, Rev.Fr Ejike Camitius Mbaka has been asked to resume his Ministry work.

Over four months, the Catholic Diocese issued a restricting order against any form of gathering in the Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, being handled by Fr Ejike Mbaka.

Among the reasons given by the Bishop of the Diocese for banning further Ministry work by Mbaka was his alleged involvement in politics of the country through most of his prophesies and utterances.

Therefore, the church Leader announced an indefinite ban on any gathering at the Adoration ground. The action, this Newspaper observed elicited reactions from public domain, especially protesters.

The cheering news therefore was an official statement obtained by Trumpeta Newpapaer yesterday through the official social media (facebook) handle of the Adoration Ministry.

Joy broke out as the Spiritual Father; Mbaka announced the resumption of his Evangelical work in God’s vineyard.

According to Mbaka, “Dear Adorers, to the glory of God, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, starts on Sunday 2nd October, 2022 with 10am Mass at the Adoration ground Umuchigbo Iji Nike Emene Enugu State, God bless you miraculously as you come to worship God with us”.

Following this announcement, while majority of people are elated, others have their reservations and asked the fiery cleric to steer off from anything concerning politics either as a homily or as a prophesy.