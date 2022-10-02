Imo House Of Assembly Confirms Two Commissioner Nominees

…May Be Sworn-in Monday

By Onyekachi Eze

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly have given a nod for the new Commissioner Nominees appointed by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The Lawmakers at the early hours of yesterday converged at the hallowed Chamber for the screening of two names brought before it by the governor.

They are; Hon. Okonkwo Anthony Ikechukwu, and Hon. Amadi Chimezie Paulinus.

In fulfilment of the Constitutional provisions, the Legislators drilled them for hours, and eventually gave a nod to their nominations, respectively.

The legislative exercise was presided by the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka, with the full attendance of other Members.

Trumpeta Newspaper however learnt that irrespective of the ongoing recess which will elapse in October, the Members trooped out in their majority to carry out the exercise.

Indication is rife that following the hasty approach that greeted the screening, the newly confirmed Commissioners may be sworn-in on Monday or before end of the coming week.

This is to fill the vacuum that may have been created by the exit of the former Commissioners in the State.