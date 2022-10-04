IPOB: NO SIT-AT-HOME Tuesday

.AS Nnamdi Kanu Not Appearing In Court

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has debunked rumours of sit-at-home order on Tuesday, in the Southeast, saying its leadership has not authorized such an order.

The group, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said although its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has a date with the court on Tuesday, he would not be appearing in court.

It urged its members to ignore the rumour, warning those behind the falsehood to stop forthwith or face the consequences.

The statement read: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership and command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to remind Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom across the world that IPOB is not issuing a sit-at-home order on Tuesday, 4th of October, 2022.

“The 4th of October, 2022, is actually a day when IPOB is going to challenge the evil done by the Nigerian government over the illegal abduction and extraordinary rendition of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria.“

Nigeria government must provide evidence to the world on how and why they kidnapped and renditioned our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria, at Umuahia High Court.

“Yes that day is his Court date for IPOB, but our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is not appearing in Court on that day, therefore, there will be NO sit-at-home on that day. We want every Biafran both home and in the Diaspora to ignore such rumours, and anybody who is responsible for peddling that kind of falsehood should stop it immediately. IPOB leadership has not authorized such a purported sit-at-home order.

“IPOB is watching those with such mindsets who suffer our people. They will regret their actions soon. Anybody who contributes to the death of our people will pay dearly whether he or she is a security personnel, civilian, religious leader, man, or woman, including the politicians who contribute in small or big measures to ensure that our people ensure human, and material losses. They will all pay dearly.”