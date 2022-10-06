Imo PDP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plan To  Arrest Leaders

.Says Party Knows Nothing About Abba Kyari Story

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has alleged that there is plot by the Imo State Government led by Senator Hope Uzodinma to arrest and indefinitely detain some prominent leaders of their Party ahead of the 2023 elections over some fallacious, imaginary and trumped-up charges.

According to the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Collins Opurozor,

“What is really distressing about the whole saga is not so much that it is being personally promoted and syndicated by Senator Uzodinma’s hirelings, than that the Imo State Police Command, which has been reported to be masterminding this very provocative hatchet operation, has till this moment refused to come out clean about its alleged role.

Opurozor continued “Our Party therefore warns that the barbaric attempt by this war-mongering regime in Imo State to gag, incarcerate, crush our leaders will be met with very stiff resistance, and it will most certainly backfire. Senator Uzodinma and his band of political jaywalkers must denounce aggression now and give peace a chance in Imo.

For almost three years since the Supreme Court foisted him on Imo people, this Governor has not hidden his penchant for crisis, and perfidy. This is even as he has totally failed to address the basic issues of governance, chief among which is insecurity, bedeviling the State”.

It is important to state that since the INEC voter register fraud perpetrated in the Governor’s village, Omuma, and other parts of the State was exposed, the frustrations of this Government have only increased. We also have intelligence about an ongoing plot to hire a new set of hoodlums to begin demonstrations in Owerri against PDP leaders just to incite violence against these very respected sons of the State. This renewed gale of aggression and belligerence against prominent Imo leaders is a fit testimony to the unbearable frustrations of a defeated regime which has reached its terminus”.

The party also denied being involved or a part of a story which said that Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has made plans to let Igbo Youths demonstrate for release of embattled police officer, Abba Kyari.

Meanwhile, an Aide to Governor Uzodinma, Comrade Ogubundu Nwadike said PDP is confused and raising false alarm due to her jealousy about Governor Uzodinma’s achievements.