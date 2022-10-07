Refurbished Imo Assembly Complex Consecrated, Lawmakers, Workers Thank Uzodinma

•As Speaker Interfaces With Staff

By Onyekachi Eze

It was a joyful mood laddened with songs of praise yesterday, October 6, 2022 at the permanent site of the Imo State House of Assembly, as the newly refurbished complex was handed over to God in prayers.

Following the completion and official commissioning of the refurbished Complex by President Muhammadu Buhari lately September 2022, the Members have further handed the place over to God.

Recall that for over four years, the Complex was in ruins, cracked walls, weak foundation of the architectural design and rotten interior.

But Governor Hope Uzodinma took a bold step when he picked the project and made it a World Class standard with state-of-the-art furnishing.

The blessing of the edifice was jointly performed by Rev. Fr. Gilbert Alaribe, and Rev. Fr. Ezekiel Opara.

This was conducted in full participation of the Leadership of the House, and other Lawmakers.

After the power packed prayer session, and blessing of the IMHA complex, the Speaker had an interface with the entire workforce of the place.

Earlier, the Clerk of the House, Chinelo Adaora Emeghara Esq., submitted that part of the gathering was aimed at having a chat between the Speaker and the Staffers for more working relationship.

Trumpeta Correspondent who observed the exercise noted that the Staff were all happy as they chanted solidarity songs in support of his enthronement as Speaker of the ninth House.

In their respective speeches; Mr. Felix Ugo, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, IMHA, who started with a praise song thanked the Governor for accepting and welcoming Nduka as the Speaker. He described him as another good capacity Lawmaker in the current 9th House and reposed confidence in him. Similarly, Ugo showered encomiums on the Clerk who he said has remained the mother general of the House.

The Director of Accounts, Mr. Nwachukwu in his submission prayed that the Speaker look into the Staff allowances.

The Welfare Chairman in charge of the House, Mrs Nkechi in further appraisal asked that Christmas bonus for the Staff be put into consideration, as the yuletide season approaches. She also beckoned on the Speaker and the Members to restore

Staff outfit.

Chairman of PASSAN, Mr. Victor Nnadi, who was represented by the Secretary said,

“We want to tell you that your emergence is Godswill. You are the Moses of our time, you come to wipe our tears. You have resurrected hope among us, what you just did has never been done before”.

Furthermore, he thanked the Governor for his goodwill which gave rise to the reconstruction of the complex.

“We have not seen this modernized complex with the sophisticated equipments before. Rain fell on us before now, but thank God that Governor has taken care of that permanently”.

He reiterated that their outfit be placed into high consideration, as they have lost the last year they experienced such package.

Another Staff, Nobis recalled that except the Leadership of former Speaker, Rt. Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah who called for a Staff meeting two weeks after his emergence, Nduka was another Speaker to do same, adding that it was a conviction he would complete his tenure under the present ninth House.

Mrs Ngozi Ononiwu who spoke on behalf of Admin promised on behalf of the Workers to make the Speaker their priority, since he has made them his priority.

They promised to do their jobs effectively and to report to work on time as there may not be any hinderance again. However, she pleaded that a fresh seminar for the Staff is organised which would broaden their knowledge on the ethics of the work.

Pastor Nonso on his part pleaded that the House of Assembly Chapel be put in order for proper service to God.

Responding, Speaker Nduka expressed his gratitude to God, the Governor, and his colleagues.

“I have come formally to introduce whom I am. Before now, you know me as the member representing Ehime Mbano, as the Deputy Majority Leader, but today, God, through my Colleagues in the house have made me the Speaker. The Governor has accepted me as the Speaker.

“I believe in the Igbo adage which says, charity begins at home, hence my start with an interface with the Staff.

“What I need from you is co-operation so that I will serve you better. The proper way to reach out to you must be reached.

The governor believes in the workforce, he will do all to make the staff happy, that he began with the renovation and equipping of the Complex”.

The legal practitioner turned Lawmaker opined that Governor Uzodimma only gives Imo people the best, sound governance and people oriented in all his policies and programmes.

Nduka boasted that the Chamber of IMHA is the most classy and sophisticated around the Country including the national Assembly complex.

On the relationship between the three Arms of government, the Ehime Mbano representative confirmed there is a strong synergy existing among them, which is one of the reasons the House has been thriving with the Executive support.

“The Governor is a sagacious Leader. There is working relationship among the Executive and the Executive”.

On the Staffers requests, he promised to liaise with the Clerk in addressing the issues raised.

“What happened today was significant. God is with us, and whatever we will do in this complex will be to the glory of God, and for the good of our dear State, Imo”, the Speaker said.

In a related development, the Lawmakers present, led by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu gave a nod to the Speaker’s speech.

The Members will officially resume plenaries on 25th of this month after the annual compulsory recess